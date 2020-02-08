In spite of everything you’ve seen, heard and maybe even experienced with your own taste buds, hospital food does not have to be gross.

Yeah, we’ve all heard the jokes. The theories that maybe food in hospitals is so bad to provide an incentive for patients to get well faster. Or, more darkly, to keep them sick longer.

Those are the kind of criticisms Carla McAuliffe finds difficult to stomach. McAuliffe is the executive chef at Parkview Medical Center — and she’s made it her business to prove that people don’t need to smuggle slices of Ianne’s pizza to their hospital-bound friends.

McAuliffe grew up in Kit Carson, a small rural community on Colorado’s Eastern Plains, where growing and preparing food was just part of daily life. She has vivid childhood memories of grinding grain into flour to make homemade bread. And canning fruits and vegetables with her mother, grandmother and siblings. And hunting and cleaning game animals that would end up on the family’s dinner table.

With that background, McAuliffe said becoming a chef was a logical career choice.

“I wanted to be able to open a pantry, look inside, and make something amazing,” she said.

She attended Pueblo Community College’s well-regarded culinary arts program and enjoyed the “adrenaline rush” of preparing meals for the cafeteria there. After graduation, she got a job at The Broadmoor hotel in Colorado Springs.

She spent 10 years at The Broadmoor, working at different restaurants on the property, before taking her position at Parkview almost two years ago so she and her husband could be closer to family in Pueblo.

Going from a ritzy resort to a hospital might seem to some like a culinary comedown. But McAuliffe doesn’t see it that way at all.

“Food delivered from room service could be the best part of a patient’s day or, in some cases, the last meal that someone will ever eat,” McAuliffe said. “And that thought is very humbling to me.”

Parkview’s dietary division has 63 employees, who handle everything from providing the room service meals for patients to supplying food for staff and visitors at the hospital’s two on-site eateries, the Cafe Perkview and The 17th Street Cafe.

Some patients have dietary restrictions that limit certain ingredients, such as sugar or salt, from being part of their meals. Which may be where hospital food gets its bad reputation. After all, if we’re being honest, a lot of healthy foods are sort of yucky.

The food served in the two cafes doesn’t have those limitations. And McAuliffe and the rest of the staff works hard to make sure there’s a good variety of flavorful menu offerings. McAuliffe said one popular favorite is soup soleil, which is made with red chile sauce and hominy pork.

McAuliffe said getting positive feedback from patients is one of the most gratifying aspects of the job. But are the hospital staff members fussy eaters?

“They’re opinionated,” she said after pausing a second to consider the question. “Everybody is opinionated when it comes to food.”

Despite the demands of the job, McAuliffe gets high marks for her work at Parkview.

“Being able to add Chef Carla to the Parkview team has been a huge win for our patients and staff alike,” said Carl Swithers, the hospital’s vice president of ancillary services. “I believe there still exists a stigma regarding the quality of ‘hospital food’ and Chef Carla has effectively shattered that perception with restaurant-caliber offerings. Under her culinary leadership, her team produces a wide variety of options to meet the needs of those we serve. I know she is working diligently on menu revamping, with exciting new dishes yet to come.”

McAuliffe enjoys cooking in her spare time, too. Pastries and desserts are some of her favorite dishes to make. While it’s not her specialty as a chef, she enjoys eating all types of Mexican food.

“I never knew what green chile was until I moved here,” she confessed.

In contrast with restaurants, McAuliffe realizes the food isn’t the primary reason people visit a hospital. However, one little known secret is that you don’t have to be a staff member, patient or visiting a patient to eat at one of Parkview’s cafes. McAuliffe said walk-ins are welcome, which is something to keep in mind for people looking for a lunchtime change of pace.

A trip to the North Side hospital could destroy some long-held notions. Unless you don’t want them destroyed.

“Yes, we do have green jello,” McAuliffe said.

