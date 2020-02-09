As a sixth-generation Coloradan, I’ve had the privilege of experiencing many of the great things that our city has to offer. From its authentic art and culture, to its rich history and dynamic traditions, Pueblo radiates an energy unlike any other city. It’s a special place that myself and many Coloradans proudly call home — and the Pueblo Levee Mural is a perfect encapsulation of that.

It’s for this very reason that I’m proud to sponsor this legislation — the Conservancy District Boards Art and Beautification Projects Bill, which passed the Colorado Senate a few days ago with bipartisan support. It would authorize existing funds to be used for beautification projects to reinvigorate that cultural energy. We can continue to create beautiful pieces of artwork that represent who we are and bring our communities together.

One of Pueblo’s greatest staples, the mural celebrates its 100-year anniversary this year. What began as an ordinary concrete wall transformed into a powerful form of Pueblo’s expression after a group of students in the 1970s began replacing the old graffiti that adorned the levee with beautiful works of art, including the very first piece, a fish in a bathtub. That quirky fish proved to be just the beginning, as artists from all over the state came together to transform this large piece of concrete into the city’s very own canvas.

From 1978 to 2014, Pueblo witnessed decades of contributions from more than 1,000 different artists. The Pueblo Levee Mural Project stretched more than three miles, earning our great city a nod in the Guinness World Book of Records as the longest painting in the world. And in that time, it became clear that Pueblo’s mural had grown from a unique art installation to a renowned landmark symbolizing the pulse of Pueblo’s culture and community.

Unfortunately, in 2014, when poor conditions forced the levee’s resurfacing, all the artwork that came with it was ultimately destroyed. Our city was saddened to witness Pueblo’s dynamic stories and history depicted within the artwork disappear, including the work of local artists like Cynthia Ramu, who has contributed more than 30 beautiful paintings for the mural over the last 20 years.

Although we weren’t able to salvage or recreate iconic portrayals — like the Colorado Fuel & Iron steel mill — it raised the question: How can we preserve the artistic value and expression that the mural provided our city today?

Senate Bill 25 is one way forward. Pueblo’s original mural always will remain a significant part of our city’s history, but we’ve also been given the chance to breathe new life into its expression. The last 100 years of that history was enshrined in those first brush strokes, but we now have an opportunity for renewal.

This legislation allows us to usher Pueblo into a new era, one of regeneration that will not only honor the legacy of the past, but also renew the cultural commitment to our city for decades to come. We may not be able to replace what was, but we can work together now to create something new.

Leroy Garcia is the president of the Colorado Senate. He represents Senate District 3, which includes part of Pueblo County.