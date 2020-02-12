Let’s talk about cancer.

In fact, let’s make it really awkward and talk about colorectal cancer.

Let’s assume you’d rather not have it and imagine most people over 50 had the power to make sure they don’t get it. And, yet around five out of 10 Coloradans in their 50s who are eligible for preventive screening don’t bother. Well, it’s an old man’s disease, so why should they?

Well, this old man’s disease is now the fastest growing young female cancer in Colorado and the most lethal cancer among young men nationally.

With screening, colorectal cancer is highly preventable and treatable. Caught early, the disease has a 90 percent survival rate. Still, half of the 2000 diagnoses in our state are late stage, leading to 660 deaths per year.

Absent preventive screening — which starts at 50 — late stage diagnoses among ineligible 45-49 year old Coloradans rise to 65 percent with staggering impacts on treatment and mortality. The chance of a 45-year-old being diagnosed today are the same as they were for a 50-year-old in the early 1990s.

I am one of the 65 percent. A stage 4 colorectal cancer survivor, diagnosed at 48 and now in remission, thanks to world class care here in Colorado. With a 10 percent survival rate at stage 4, I am one of the lucky ones.

Had I waited for screening at 50, I would not be alive. Screened at 45, it’s unlikely I would have been writing to you describing a late stage diagnosis, urging you to get screened if you can and asking you to press legislators to support a new bill to reduce age and cost barriers for those that can’t.

House Bill 1103 would lower the preventive screening age from 50 to 45 and stop follow-up colonoscopy fees after abnormal non-invasive tests (like a stool test). According to the American Cancer Society, screening from 45 would cut deaths among the 45-49 year old age group in half and significantly reduce health care costs.

The bill was introduced to the state House of Representatives Health and Insurance Committee by primary co-sponsors Janet Buckner, a state representative for Arapahoe County, and northwest Colorado representative, Perry Will, whose rural region shares a stark level of late stage diagnoses similar to Pueblo and the southeast part of the state.

Indeed, Pueblo has the highest per capita rate of late stage male colorectal cancer in Colorado. It will be no comfort to know that the neighboring southeast has the highest rate for females.

At its simplest, this means Pueblo and Southeast Colorado have more late stage disease per person than anywhere else in the state.

The fact that the region reports the lowest screening rates in the state is no coincidence. As a general rule, remote communities have lower screening rates and higher per capita diagnoses of late stage disease which costs five times more to treat.

If my only purpose was to advance the economics for HB1103 and I knew cost avoidance is my strongest lever, then I would tell you colorectal cancer is a $165 million annual treatment bill in Colorado, so preventing just 10 percent of diagnoses could save $74 million over four years and that we can save $500,000 for every patient we convert from late to early stage.

But, really, you — the people of Pueblo — are the strongest lever in helping this critical bill continue through the Capitol, so please contact your local representatives to say yes to HB1103.

Colorectal screening should be as routine as breast cancer screening. Women at 40 get screened for breast cancer without hesitation. It’s just what you do. Believe me, any stigma you might associate with a colonoscopy pales into insignificance compared to hearing you have cancer.

So, if you are over 50 and eligible for screening and haven’t yet done so, really ask yourself why. If you are 45 to 49 and the bill becomes law, don’t hesitate.

No matter what age you are, if you experience symptoms — blood in stool is the most telling — speak to your health care provider immediately about screening options.

If you are uninsured or have questions about coverage, speak to your care team about options such as low-cost screening exams. If you do not have a health care provider, designated safety net clinics throughout Colorado may be willing to accept you as a patient. Please visit cchn.org or coruralhealth.org to learn more about clinics in your community.

Scott Wilson is a cancer survivor and member of the Colorado Cancer Coalition.