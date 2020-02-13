There were 1,713 Colorado residents waiting for lifesaving organ transplants as of Feb. 4, dozens of them right here in Southern Colorado. They are our neighbors, co-workers, teachers, family and friends. I know this because my father, Al, used to be one of them.

After proudly serving in the Vietnam War, due to the injuries he suffered, Al became very sick and eventually was diagnosed with end-stage kidney failure. For five years, he was on dialysis several times a week to help keep him alive while he was on the national organ transplant waiting list, waiting for a second chance at life.

But the man who plays Santa and was a school counselor for decades finally received his gift of life with a kidney transplant Jan. 27, thanks to the generosity of an organ donor.

In its darkest hour, a grieving family answered questions about their loved one, who no doubt died tragically, and helped the gracious professionals from Donor Alliance honor their loved one’s decision to give life’s greatest gift. That generous donor, whomever he or she was, made a decision when renewing his or her driver license that not only changed Al’s life, but gave our entire family renewed purpose and allowed his grandchildren the opportunity to learn his and his family’s legacy firsthand.

I am so grateful that amazing individual, whom my family and I will always honor, made a decision to be a donor based on the facts and not out of fear or misinformation. I am so thankful that person knew the medical professionals who worked so hard to save his or her life are separate from those who facilitate donation. That person knew age or medical history would not prevent him or her from saying yes and signing up as a donor, that religion doesn’t oppose, but supports donation as a final act of love and kindness, and that giving the gift of life wouldn’t cost his or her family anything.

Most importantly, I hope Al’s donor knew the importance of starting a conversation about donation and how much easier it is on family to know what was wanted so family members could have one less decision to make. My family and I all have discussed our decisions to become donors. I rest easier knowing that if and when I have the opportunity, I’m poised to help someone else’s Al live on, as this amazing individual did for my family.

Valentine's Day is also National Donor Day. On a day most well known for taking the time to show your friends, family and neighbors how much they mean to you, I can think of no better way to spread love than by helping to raise awareness of the lifesaving benefits of organ, eye and tissue donation. In honor of the 1,713 Coloradans who continue to wait for a lifesaving transplant — and their families — I ask each of you to help me raise awareness for this important cause by starting the conversation on organ, eye and tissue donation with your loved ones today.

Dana Rojas is a wife, mother, daughter and longtime Southern Colorado resident.