I read an opinion piece by Mr. Anthony Vigil-Martinez in the Feb. 9 issue of The Pueblo Chieftain that raised several questions and concerns about his thought process regarding the up coming Pueblo County commissioner primary. It strikes me odd that someone who believes in “liberal democracy” would have issues with political incumbents being challenged by other individuals, either first-time candidates or seasoned veterans with several years of experience at the state and local levels.

After all, liberal political ideology operates under the principle of an open society, equal protection of human rights, civil rights, civil liberties and political freedoms. The last time I checked, every American citizen who chooses to participate in the political process has the right to do so.

Clearly, our democratic process provides an individual who has an interest in seeking political office, whether as a candidate, supporter of a candidate or issue, the right and privilege to do so without question. To suggest that Abel Tapia’s interest in running for office has to be justified or that it is an act of tyranny is ridiculous and contrary to our political process, and our fundamental right, and certainly a key component to providing voters with a choice regarding who they want to represent them.

Robert Kennedy once said: “Elections remind us not only of the rights, but the responsibilities of citizenship in a democracy.” I believe this includes an individual’s decision to run for political office in Pueblo County.

Mr. Vigil-Martinez suggests that because he perceives that Garrison Ortiz is doing a reasonable job that he shouldn’t be challenged. I would point out that over the years there have been many individuals in public office who were performing their duties adequately, and some clearly exceptionally, who were displaced because a significant number of voters felt differently about their performance.

If this weren’t true, they wouldn’t have been replaced. It isn’t an issue of usurping the process — fortunately or unfortunately, that is how out political process works. It happens when an incumbent candidate is removed by a challenger from the same party at the primary or by any candidate from another party at a general election.

At this point in time, Pueblo County is facing several critical issues that must be addressed deliberately, professionally and with forethought. At this point, the most qualified individual who can do this is Mr. Tapia. From where I stand, the issues that he will need to address include the county’s infrastructure, road maintenance, education, Runyon Field, collaboration with the city on new initiatives and partnerships, utilities, and the Fountain Creek.

In order to be successful resolving in these critical issues, Pueblo County needs someone who has extensive experience working with various levels of government, someone who has dealt with multiple levels of government, someone who has more than a basic understanding of negotiations, and most importantly, someone who has been committed to the community for many years and understands the importance of serving the community at many levels.

We are fortunate to have someone who is willing to step up during this critical time to meet the challenge and who has all of the requisite skills and qualifications in the person of Abel Tapia.

Tony Montoya is a graduate from Bernard Baruch College in New York, a retired education administrator, 22-year military veteran, community advocate and a former Pueblo County School District 70 board member.