Let us celebrate the decrease in police citations in our schools. Decrease from 604 to 444 last school year. Let us also consider what 444 citations means. Counted last school year, Pueblo School District 60 had about 17,000 students. Dividing the number of citations into this results in one out of every 39 students received a ticket.

Subtracting the elementary students, because the number of tickets issued at this level is comparably low, for middle and high school students, one in every 22 students received a ticket. Early involvement with the justice system has a direct correlation with further involvement, including incarceration and school dropout.

Students suspended from school for any reason, even once, are more likely to drop out. From a 2014 Johns Hopkins University study, 16 percent of students suspended once before 10th grade do not graduate and 53 percent dropout if suspended 4 or more times. Across the country, high school dropouts are 3.5 times more likely to end up in prison, drawing a direct link between school suspension and likelihood of prison.

For D60 last school year, there were 1,852 out-of-school suspensions according to the data submitted by the district to the state (available on the Colorado Department of Education website). Considering the impact on a student-by-student basis, dividing the number of suspensions by the number of total students, one of every nine students was suspended.

Notably, there were students suspended more than once and that fact is not in this analysis. This number on its face seems high, but how would it compare to a district where disciplinary incidents are well known and well publicized, such as Denver? In Denver last year, there were 91,000 students and 3,046 out-of-school suspensions. This means in Denver, one of every 30 students were suspended. D60 suspends students roughly three-and-a-half times more than the Denver Public Schools.

Nationally, suspensions, expulsions and referrals to law enforcement disproportionately impact students of color, students faced with poverty and special education students. These populations are three times more likely to be suspended for the same offense as their white, middle-to-upper class classmates. Illustrated by the data above, these marginalized populations suffer from lower graduation rates and higher incarceration rates, directly connected to these punitive school and police measures.

After the Columbine tragedy, school districts and police departments worked together to institute protective measures resulting in police officers in schools, called school resource officers. Well intended as this has been, the number of police citations has skyrocketed over the past two decades. In most cases, SROs have become a way to outsource discipline and although juvenile violent crime has significantly decreased, the number of juvenile citations has increased.

These phenomenon — suspensions, expulsions, referrals to law enforcement and SROs resulting in dropouts and prison — are the “school-to-prison pipeline.” The vast majority of student misbehavior results from deeply rooted issues including economic struggles, institutional and generational racism, class-ism, and the significant factor of adolescent brain development. None of these causes can be corrected by punishment of any kind.

In fact, some of these causes are exacerbated because addressing the result of these causes minimizes their impact and sends the clear message to the students that they are the problem rather than that are impacted by challenges.

In many of the major school districts, especially those serving higher percentages of student of color and students in poverty, have adopted policies to combat the racial and economic disparities of punitive practices. Often referred to as restorative justice, these practices have been implemented successfully for decades and are not an experiment on students of color, but a systemic change in mindset of the role of the educational learning institute.

What changes must be considered?

• Elimination of police officers in schools

• Suspensions must be used as punishment only for the most serious offenses, which are roughly 1 percent of the total violations

• Students should never be expelled from school, but in the most extreme cases should be placed temporarily in a restorative environment

• Ninety-nine percent of violations of the code of conduct should be handled with forms of restorative justice, seeking to repair harm to students, teachers, the school and the community

The reason restorative justice works is because of the human need for belonging and connections to each other. Marginalized populations have been convinced through punitive practices that they do not belong or at minimum are second-class citizens. Restorative practices work to value everyone equally. When this happens, harm to others is minimized.

Brian Dale lives in Pueblo with his wife, Theresa. Dale has held executive leadership positions in global nonprofit and for-profit large and small organizations. Having worked in private, public, independent, rural and urban education for the past two decades, including school leadership roles as a principal, assistant principal and dean of students, his knowledge is a synergy of public and private enterprise experiences.