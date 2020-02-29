Racism alive and well.

The 1920s in Colorado was a period of hatred, prejudice and racism. As hard times deepened, more middle- and lower-class workers became unemployed. Money was tight, jobs were few, agriculture was failing and scapegoats were needed.

The Ku Klux Klan became a powerful force in Colorado politics at this time. The KKK came out of Georgia during the 1912-1918 era and it gained considerable strength during the "Red Scare" of 1919. Colorado was a good breeding ground for the KKK because of a fairly large ethnic population and several industrial cities. Pueblo was a major contributor of KKK members who spouted patriotism, "Americanism," racism and bigotry.

Their targets were minorities like African Americans (there were few in Colorado at this time), Spanish Americans, Italians, Southern Europeans, Jews, Catholics and Asians. Trinidad, Walsenburg, Aguilar and other coal towns were prime candidates for Klan activities.

Southeastern Colorado may have seen a few cross burnings, some threats against minorities and other incidents, but there were no deaths or injuries due to KKK activities. Italian newspapers in Trinidad, such as La Voratore Italiano and the Corriere de Trinidad, successfully defended their communities against the KKK.

Because there was a large Spanish-American population in the San Luis Valley, the KKK did not do well. Canon City saw a fair amount of KKK activity, but there were not very many minorities living there. Local Catholics and Jews took the brunt of KKK hatred.

So powerful was the KKK in Denver and the Front Range that in 1924 these areas elected Clarence Morley governor. This Klan-backed executive was a Klan sympathizer, as were most members of the House of Representatives in Colorado's Legislature.

All kinds of bills were introduced, from banning wine for use in Catholic church services to the abolition of parochial schools. Colorado's Senate was the only body that kept these efforts from becoming law. The sole accomplishment of the Morley administration was abolition of the office of horseshoe inspector. Morley was removed from office in the 1926 election and the Klan's political influence quickly diminished.

Presently, we in Colorado face legislative bill House Bill 20-1031, which abolishes Columbus Day. I look at this bill as racism. Not only does this affect those of Italian descent, but also of Hispanic descent.

The Knights of Columbus, which are of Catholic descent, are affected directly by this as they follow the traditions of Columbus Day. The Sons of Italy are another group. These groups have contributed greatly to Colorado and their foothold into our society should not be diminished by a small racist group.

For more than 100 years, this has been happening and should not be tolerated. This is not about Columbus, but rather the people who adhere to noble principles of goodwill toward all.

Larry Crowder represents District 35 in the Colorado Senate, which includes part of Pueblo County and other communities in Southern Colorado.