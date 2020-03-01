It’s not too late. Although the ballots for this year’s presidential primaries were mailed out to Colorado residents weeks ago, you haven’t missed the deadline to vote. In fact, you’re right on schedule.

As of Friday, Clerk and Recorder Gilbert Ortiz reported that only about 30,000 of 101,000 ballots sent to Pueblo County voters had been returned. That means a lot of us still have the opportunity to participate in one of the greatest processes we can experience as Americans.

It’s been a long time since Colorado has held presidential primary elections. And thanks to the fact that they’re happening so early in the year, along with the elections in other so-called Super Tuesday states, most of the major candidates are on the ballot. States that hold their elections later in the year likely will see the number of choices dwindle as candidates drop out, to the point where some voters may feel like they’re choosing between “the lesser of the evils.”

At this point, it is too late to mail a ballot and expect to have it counted. But there are several drop boxes and voting centers around the county that will be receiving ballots through Election Day. Ballots can be placed into the drop boxes as late as 7 p.m. Tuesday. The voting centers also will be staffed until that deadline Tuesday. For a complete list of drop box locations and voting center locations and operating hours, go to https://county.pueblo.org/clerk-and-recorder/elections and click on the “presidential primary election” button.

If you lost your ballot or threw it away by mistake, Ortiz said you still can vote in person at one of the voting centers.

From time to time, some of us like to complain about our government and the people who run it. However, this is one of the chances we get to have our say in how government works. Don’t let it go to waste.