The city of Pueblo has set an election date of May 5. This is the crossroads where citizens will choose to pursue a municipal government-controlled utility or Black Hills Energy, the current utility. If we take the wrong path, it will cost our community millions of dollars with massive risks similar to what is happening in Boulder today.

Since this is the citizens' choice, it's time for citizens to do their own due diligence. I have talked to many people in the community and have heard significant concerns about the proposed Ballot Issue 2A. I'd like to share some concerns that I have heard.

Will a new municipal utility create new risks, costs and debt to our community that don't exist today? Yes, new risks and costs include litigation costs and uncertainty of the buyout cost of Black Hills Energy, to name a few.

Who will be responsible for this debt? You, the ratepayers of Pueblo only. Power prices move up and down dramatically from day to day and the fact that we will need to buy power on the open market introduces a risk that we don't have today.

Does creating a municipal utility have the same level of protection and regulations that exist through the Public Utilities Commission today? No, the rates will be set by the local water and electric utility board. This is what proponents refer to as local control.

The water board has done a tremendous job of managing our water resources. It has managed revenues effectively. Part of managing revenues includes raising rates an average of 3.5 percent per year every year since 1981. Let's not risk our pristine water assets by commingling water and electricity in a costly and risky venture.

If we vote "yes" May 5, would our rates go down immediately? No. In fact, if this vote passes, the Pueblo Board of Water Works is simply directed to start working on acquiring the system. Its own estimates say that the process will take five to eight years with legal, engineering and analysis costs of $10 million. The city of Boulder has spent $23 million over the past 10 years going through this same process and still has five years left. Have we learned some things from Boulder's experience?

Pueblo's option is now more complicated than Boulder's, so why are the costs presumed so much lower? It's easy to make promises and projections, but in reality, they often become much more costly with significant new debt borne by the community.

How will this uncertainty impact businesses and companies that are considering moving to Pueblo? Businesses despise uncertainty. Uncertainty leads to risk and risk increases cost. So we can forego all of the prospects that are considering Pueblo as a place to do business? Why would a company considering expansion locate in Pueblo? An uncertain future immediately puts Pueblo at a disadvantage.

Some argue that this will spur economic development. I disagree. I have worked with many businesses over the years. Uncertainty never made a transaction any easier.

Is the ballot issue too complicated and confusing? Do the voters know that: This will give the municipal utility a blank check with no expiration date? We are giving permission for the municipal utility to have unlimited condemnation rights in the city limits as well as outside the jurisdiction of Pueblo with no expiration date? The ratepayers will not have any future voice or vote in these matters?

This is a complex and confusing issue that requires close examination and even closer scrutiny. I personally am committed to asking the right questions that will help the citizens find the facts they need to know before they vote. I always will be committed to the lowest rates, highest quality and most reliable electrical service.

Having government involvement is the worst path to achieve this. Let's hold the mayor accountable for all of the facts. If Mayor Nick Gradisar has concerns with any of these statements, I would be willing to publicly debate these issues.

Vote "no" until we know.

Randy Thurston is a real estate agent and former member of the Pueblo City Council.