Goodness is about character, integrity, honesty, kindness, generosity and moral courage. We have heard it said: Good character is something you make for yourself and integrity is doing the right thing even when no one is watching.

These traits — character and integrity — along with honesty, kindness, generosity and moral courage, describe Pueblo County Commissioner Garrison Ortiz and his work to a tee.

These attributes make Commissioner Ortiz the fine county commissioner that he is and worthy of reelection. When Commissioner Ortiz saw wrong, he called it out. When Commissioner Ortiz saw injustice, he called it out. When Commissioner Ortiz saw theft and questionable ethics from employees, (no matter who they were related to), he called it out.

When others sought to criticize him when doing the right thing, he stood tall, sure and direct, unwavering.

You see, Commissioner Ortiz was raised in a family where character and integrity meant everything. He knows no other way. He is not afraid to stand up for what is right because he has done it his whole life.

It wasn’t an easy thing four years ago, at the ripe old age of 25, to run for the important job of county commissioner. His fresh face and new ideas were exactly what our community needed. His commitments to public safety, public health and financial accountability were delivered with utmost professionalism.

His commitments to all areas of Pueblo County were a priority to him and his staff. Just a few highlights worthy of mention are:

Financial responsibility

• He financially vetted the proposed professional baseball stadium deal and saved the county from losing $25 million on a stadium that is now going to lose Major Baseball League ties.

• He demonstrated financial discipline by helping the county go from balancing its annual budget with $9 million out of reserves in 2017 to under $1 million for fiscal year 2020.

• He developed the Marijuana Oversight Committee, comprised of citizens from across the county to provide oversight over marijuana tax revenues.

Community outreach

• He routinely held “Coffee with a Commissioner” outreach events in generally underrepresented areas of the county (East Side, Beulah, Rye, Avondale and Colorado City).

• He developed the County Briefing that provides useful information on the inner workings of county government, including where taxpayer dollars are spent, how the budget is constructed, marijuana revenue allocations and other useful information.

• He brought Pueblo County Board Of County Commissioner meetings to Facebook Live to enhance community engagement.

• He provided the OpenGov application that allows citizens to analyze all county finances online.

• He formed the city/county trash task force to establish sustainable methods of enforcement to control illegal dumping and littering so that Pueblo’s citizens can enjoy a clean and healthy community to live and thrive.

County employees

• He developed the first paid parental leave policy in the county’s history to allow both mothers and fathers up to four weeks of paid time off to be with their children following birth.

• The paid parental leave policy has been a model for other organizations seeking to offer a similar benefit to their employees.

• He developed a hazard pay policy to compensate public works employees working in treacherous conditions such as snowstorms.

• He formalized a paid bereavement leave policy.

• He recently provided a 2 percent cost of living pay increase to ounty employees, the highest since 2004.

• He recently brought every county worker to a market minimum wage.

Commissioner Ortiz did all of this and more in just under four years. He’s earned another four years to further his vision of a better Pueblo County and a community where we want to live and work. A community where our children want to stay and raise their families. A community that we can be proud to call home.

Vote for Commissioner Ortiz!

Betty Nufer is a lifelong Puebloan who cares deeply about her community without regard to political affiliation.