Opportunity doesn’t always present itself in the most obvious places. And so we wonder if Pueblo might find new economic development opportunities in the relatively untapped field of marijuana research and development.

Of course, Colorado State University-Pueblo already has the Institute of Cannabis Research, a taxpayer-funded institution that is dedicated to studying various aspects of marijuana cultivation and use. That doesn’t mean there isn’t room for private sector firms that may wish to explore that field.

The state Legislature has cleared the legal path for cities to license firms that want to do marijuana research and development. A company called MedPharm Holdings has applied for a license from the city of Denver. MedPharm plans to study the effects of marijuana on Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

Obviously, it’s hard to predict where that type of research might lead. Could the company come up with a new drug that would help people suffering with those mental ailments? Time will tell. But that kind of research certainly seems promising enough to pursue.

Which brings us back to our situation here in Pueblo. Grant funding for research has been limited because the federal government still considers marijuana to be an illegal drug. However, as we’ve noted before, the political winds seem to be shifting and it’s possible that the federal prohibition on marijuana could end within the next few years.

If that happens, it may set off the modern day equivalent of a gold rush as entrepreneurs try to tap into a potentially lucrative new market. The cities most likely to benefit from the jobs created under such a scenario are those that already have laid the groundwork for marijuana-related companies.

These could be the type of good-paying jobs our civic leaders are always saying they want to get, too. People with advanced science degrees who would have a lot of income to spend in our community.

Not too long ago, the cannabis institute signed a memorandum of understanding with the Chuncheon Bioindustry Foundation to collaborate on research projects of mutual interest. The foundation’s stated aim is to promote so-called bioventure companies, which would seem to include those that might have an interest in that sort of work.

Becoming a hotbed for private sector marijuana research isn’t likely to happen by accident, though. If Pueblo’s leaders want this, they’re going to need to take some steps to show, at the very least, that they are open to having those types of firms located here.

And that remains somewhat of a sticking point. Marijuana remains a controversial subject within our community, years after the public vote to legalize its use locally.

However, as a community, we can’t straddle this particular fence forever. We’re either going to have to accept that marijuana is here to stay and we need to do what we can to maximize its benefits and minimize its drawbacks, or else admit that we made a mistake and do away with it entirely.

The smart money says acceptance of marijuana is going to increase rather than diminish, not only in Pueblo, but across the country. If that’s so, then we should position ourselves to profit economically from its presence.