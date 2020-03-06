There is only one answer

build a new jail

Pueblo County Commissioner Garrison Ortiz and Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk Taylor are reporting to groups that they will proceed with building a new jail and use a portion of the new taxes from the second ballot issue. I thought those funds were going to more scholarships not to fund new jail construction. The project would include a new access road and site development, estimated to cost between $10-20 million and the new jail an additional $150 million.

As a licensed professional engineer and adjunct faculty of construction management at Colorado State University-Pueblo, I can speak with some authority on maintaining old buildings versus new construction. A new jail is not the only answer.

These past few months, we have seen horrible images of the unsanitary conditions endured by both inmates and staff. We also are told that the 30-year old building with major maintenance issues should be replaced. Most buildings downtown are over 100 years old. The major issue is that the county has not provided enough funding and resources to address deferred maintenance.

The jail has complex problems that need immediate attention. The most immediate problem is the $10 million deferred maintenance that the building requires. If the county would be committed to doing the deferred maintenance and expand the current site by adding the two adjacent parcels, the existing jail could be upgraded to a first-grade facility at the cost of approximately $20-$30 million. In addition, the county needs to raise the wages for sheriffs’ staff and hire more staff.

The county eliminated the work release program because of the cost, causing minor offenders to remain incarcerated. As other counties have done, Pueblo needs to investigate all options to reduce the jail population.

The taxpayers voted not to fund a new jail. It’s time we listen to them and tackle the problem. Overcrowding, failing infrastructure, poor pay and inadequate staffing are our first and most important tasks while honoring the voters' decision.

Abel Tapia, Pueblo