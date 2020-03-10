Chieftain's poor coverage

of soccer event

The Pueblo Rangers Soccer Association does its best to bring a lot of teams to Pueblo for tournaments. However, the Pueblo Chieftain did a very poor job of coverage for this event. It's very ridiculous. After all, soccer is the best and most popular sport in the world which the Chieftain does not recognize to help these boys and girls.

Shame on you Chieftain for the lack of recognition.

Joe Colalancia, Pueblo

Elect Bernie Sanders

While almost every candidate running for president believes they alone can do what nobody else has been able to do and rise above both partisanship and our broken campaign finance system to pass long-needed reforms; Bernie Sanders believes that you and I and millions of people across this country standing together and rising up as one voice is the only way this can happen. Bernie Sanders is the only choice for president because he offers a true theory of change he calls, “a political revolution.”

Other candidates attempt to sell us on the idea that watering down our proposals will win over Republican support but we already learned from eight years of obstruction lead by Mitch McConnell that this idea is a pipe dream. The only way to pass the drastic reforms like Medicare for All, a Green New Deal to appropriately address climate change, abolishing ICE or erasing student debt will be to have a president willing to make the case for their policies across the country and the infrastructure of the Our Revolution movement Sanders already has built in all 50 states that can organize to remove both Republicans and Democrats who work on behalf of their donors instead of regular everyday working people.

Derrick Blanton, Denver

Political endorsement

not opinion piece

The March 4 Pueblo Chieftain Opinion column, "Trust Ortiz to do the right thing" by Betty Nufer provided a lot of information about the accomplishments of County Commissioner Garrison Ortiz. In the interest of full disclosure, Pueblo County residents should understand that Ortiz developed or led committees and groups and/or proposed policies for approval by the county commissioners but did not single-handedly complete all the accomplishments listed in the Op-Ed.

The "Vote for Commissioner Ortiz" sure sounds like a political endorsement and not an Op-Ed piece.

Danny Rodriguez, Pueblo