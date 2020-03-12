State park funding

Thank you Sen. Leroy Garcia for the long overdue article about Colorado State Parks that ran in The Denver Post on March 5.

In years past, our family has enjoyed camping and fishing in the state parks. We purchased yearly passes, treated the parks with respect and renewed our spiritual souls and physical bodies by camping, hiking, fishing and enjoying the outdoors.

For years, funds to help improve and sustain the parks has been lacking. Senate Bill No. 3 will help to invigorate our state park system. Thanks to Sen. Garcia and numerous others, funds may be due in time.

Ed Sajbel, Pueblo

Voter scam distorts a word

Voters might be scared of a certain word. Scammers want them to be scared.

The word starts with “s.”

Americans have seen this word in the horrific National Socialist German Workers’ Party and the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics. Adolf Hitler and Joseph Stalin, rulers of those entities, represented horror and brutality in the 20th century despite their opposing theories of government.

The “s” word, then, might apply to radically opposing ideas. However, the most accurate way of using the “s” word (socialism) is to identify a system in which the government owns the means of economic production.

No leading presidential candidate in the United States advocates socialism. None. None advocates a government takeover of hospitals and clinics or payrolls of medical professionals. None advocates government takeover of steel production or any other industry.

In the United States, the “s” word has been applied to health care for children, poor people or the elderly with government support.

However, many people in the influence business warn that a certain presidential candidate wants to change the U.S. government into a socialist state. It’s a scam, and the scammers are sewing doubt and fear for political gain.

Raymond Crow, Pueblo

Electrical utility municipalization

Thank you Randy Thurston for your editorial regarding the May 5 election when the citizens will decide Black Hills Energy’s future as our electrical supplier. You brought to light several risks and possible costs that eventually will be passed on to electrical ratepayers.

Since 2010, our electric bills have more than doubled. Most ratepayers feel these rates are too high. Many feel these electric bills are not affordable. Many ideas have been put forth as a solution to this problem. Some feel Pueblo needs a “guardian angel” sitting on the Public Utilities Commission. One thing is clear, Black Hills has received the blame for high electrical rates, rightly or wrongly.

Over 10 years ago, two coal plants were closed and replaced with a brand new natural gas fired plant at the Pueblo Airport Park. Since that time, Black Hills has been required to purchase renewable energy (solar and wind) from other suppliers and add this energy to the mix that is delivered to Pueblo customers.

There is an elephant in the room that our leaders have failed to address. The natural gas power plant, more wind energy and more solar energy represent a transition for coal to greener, cleaner forms of energy. This green energy is more expensive, a lot more expensive and these costs are passed on to the electrical consumer. Black Hills is not the architect of this energy policy. Black Hills merely is implementing the policy.

I say vote no on the special May 5 election. Rates are high now, municipalization could result in even higher rates.

Barrett Koller, Pueblo