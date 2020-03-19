Everyone has heard the story of the little boy who cried wolf so many times when there was no real danger, that when the real wolf actually appeared and he cried for help, no one believed him.

I think we have a similar situation in the White House, only backward. Our president has cried "hoax" and "fake news" and "no danger" and "Democratic Party plot" so many times, even as recently as last week, that we are way behind most other countries in preparing for and fighting the coronavirus.

Please follow all the protocols announced by the real medical experts to try to keep you and your family, your community and our country safe from this pandemic. Following the instructions of blathering politicians who only are interested in elections and voter polls will not protect our health and welfare.

Emily Price, Pueblo West