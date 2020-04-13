Health care rationing

As an organization representing nearly 700,000 Coloradans age 50-plus, AARP Colorado was disappointed by the age discrimination embedded within the April 5 Crisis Care Guidelines released by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Specifically: Section One – General Principles: ”Factors clinically or ethically irrelevant to the triage process (e.g. race, ethnicity, ability to pay, disability status, national origin, primary language, immigration status, sexual orientation, gender identity, HIV status, religion, veteran status, “VIP” status, or criminal history) should not be used to make CSC triage decisions.” AARP Note: No mention of age.

Section Three: Crisis Standards of Care Triage Team Structure: “As best as possible, be blinded to potential biases that are neither clinically nor ethically relevant to triage decisions including but not limited to race, ethnicity, ability to pay, disability status, national origin, immigration status, primary language, sexual orientation, gender identity, HIV status, religion, veteran status, “VIP” status, or criminal history.” AARP Note: No mention of age.

Crisis Standards of Care Triage Scoring System – Tiebreakers: “Life Years Saved – priority for a scarce resource can be given to a patient with more life years to be saved. For example even with the same CSC Triage Score (Tier 1), some consideration may be given to a 35- year-old patient over an 80-year-old patient or to a patient with a life-limiting cancer diagnosis.”

This virus doesn’t discriminate, and neither should those entrusted with deciding who gets access. Policymakers must avoid putting patients and health care professionals in the untenable position of rationing health care.

Bob Murphy

state director,

AARP Colorado, Denver

Trump must go

It’s the saddest political ploy I’ve seen in the decades I have been on this earth. On April 8, President Donald Trump tweeted he immediately is sending ventilators to Colorado at the request of Republican Sen. Cory Gardner.,(ignoring the same request from Democratic Gov. Jared Polis earlier.)

In November, Trump must go for the good of us all.

Ray Davis, Colorado City

Answers to common questions

During a visit to my doctor’s office this week, I suggested that he consider voting for 2A, the ballot question that would free us from Black Hills Energy electric rates, the highest among all cities along the Front Range. He said that several of his friends had major questions.

First, since Boulder’s efforts to municipalize have been a long-running expensive challenge, why would Pueblo’s efforts be any better or easier?

Well, the Board of Water Works has learned from Boulder’s struggles and won’t repeat those mistakes. While the two efforts to break away appear similar, they are very different. The bottom line is that Ballot Question 2A provides the BOWW the flexibility to structure and successfully complete the project in the most cost-effective way for Puebloans. Of course, the process won’t be easy and will require our community’s commitment to see it through.

Second, what if something unexpected happens and the BOWW can’t strike a deal that will ultimately lower costs for Pueblo’s customers?

The main reason for the BOWW to lead this initiative is to ultimately lower electric rates for current customers. While BOWW doesn’t believe something will happen to stop them from reaching that goal — if it does, they can step back and delay the project until they can provide a deal that benefits Puebloans. The changes to the charter do not stop Pueblo from keeping Black Hills as our power provider until an alternative electric utility is in place.

Marti Osborn, Pueblo