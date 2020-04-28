Support this rec center

What would really be a different and distinctive recreational facility in downtown Pueblo that no other community has?

A facility that wouldn’t cost an arm and a leg to build and then to maintain? A facility that would be staffed by our city’s young people?

It’s not an indoor lap pool or family swimming facility that is prohibitively costly to build and maintain.

In my opinion, the city should consider building a massive indoor/outdoor skate board and scooter park; the largest in the state and one that can be used to teach young children how to skate board and ride a scooter as well as one that can be used for competitive purposes.

I recently visited an indoor skate board facility in Costa Mesa, Calif., owned by Volcom.

There, children ages 3 and up were brought to the facility by their parents for weekly skateboard lessons that lasted about an hour each.

The instructors were young people who looked between 16 and 20 years of age and who were real skate board pros. Watching them nurture and encourage the youngsters starting out to learn and guiding those who had been in the program a while made me realize how valuable such a facility would be for our City. And at one-fifth or less of the cost of a swim facility.

Donald J. Banner

Pueblo

Gradisar ignoring budget crisis

Mayor Nick Gradisar has ignored the budget crisis for over a month, playing politics, because of public perception.

If the city furloughs and cut costs, how can we afford a municipal utility? This is dangerous.

At the April 13 council meeting, I asked for a budget forecast. Gradisar’s response was, "Your guess is as good as mine."

It doesn’t take guessing, just basic subtraction.

Council finally has a budget meeting Monday (May 4), conveniently, one day before 2A ballots are due, producing no immediate decisions, just talk.

The mayor requests council discuss what is important to them regarding the budget? I am just shaking my head.

Seems all the mayor can focus on is 2A, increasing debt as opposed to reducing expenses; a formula for bankruptcy. I predict a minimum 20% revenue shortfall, a minimum $12 million budget deficit, many bankruptcies and possibly the city’s own bankruptcy related to lack of action.

Lori Winner

Pueblo councilwoman

To all the people that are protesting the stay-at-home rule, the wear-a-mask rule and the 15-inch rule, let me give you a little something to think about while you are exposing all of us who are following these rules:

Would you rather be 15 inches apart, or would you rather be 15 fee under? The choice is yours.

Stay home, be safe, and stay alive!

Annita Cisneros

Pueblo