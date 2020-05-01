Running for office in the time of COVID-19 is a challenge, traditional campaigning is gone. It’s unchartered territory and the importance of local government couldn’t be clearer.

Instead of shaking hands and kissing babies, I’ve developed a plan to ensure resources for our communities to deal with this emergency in the long term.

My plan centers on a bold investment of $100 million toward rebuilding our local economy without raising taxes and centering our greatest resource -- people.

I’ll give you a hint: We’re not going to spend $100 million to build a new jail.

My plan includes investments in public health, families, workers, business, youth and education, and public safety.

My prior experience chairing the state’ Legislature’s Joint Budget Committee during the Great Recession lends itself nicely here.

It’s true that not all leadership is elected leadership, so we’ll need a group of Pueblo’s best leaders and thinkers who can help implement these ideas and best practices to achieve the economic upturn we desperately need.

I’m proposing a Pueblo County COVID Recovery Task Force. The first two folks I will tap to co-chair this task force are Hilary Glasgow, COWINS Executive Director, and Henry Roman, retired educator and trusted civic leader.

Together, we will:

• Listen and learn to what’s happening in local and regional systems right now

• Assess and understand themes in the struggles/challenges and assets/resources of our partners throughout Pueblo County

• Make connections among one another, advocacy groups, local emergency response teams, and state/federal agencies

• Act and mobilize using all the tools available to the county from policy change to support and development of existing resources.

A cornerstone for my plan includes support for public health. We will need ongoing testing, tracing, and options to isolate the infected through 2021 as a vaccine is developed and implemented. Part of the $100 million goes to expanding and maintaining community testing centers, PPE for all front line workers and essential personnel, support for our City/County Health Department, child care so caregivers can return to the workforce as they’re able, nutrition programs, community recreation, and mental health services that keep people out of jail and offer treatment options to self-medicating with alcohol and drugs.

Longer term support for families will include assistance with rent and mortgage expenses, opportunities for supplemental learning for youth, funding vital senior services, and support for the immune-compromised who will need to continue this more extreme form of social distancing.

I’m perhaps most excited by the worker part of my plan. I will work closely with local business and labor unions to put Pueblo to work. Best Value Contracting policies are an investment in Pueblo County. It’s a fair and transparent way of doing business that is beneficial to taxpayers, workers, local government, and contractors.

I’m looking at a minimum of $15 million dedicated to job training and workforce development for high-demand jobs and jobs in renewable energy.

It’s high time for a Pueblo County Civilian Conservation Corps. This job corps would put Pueblo residents to work immediately at $15/hour on important community improvement projects. I have a growing list of specific projects.

Small business will require unique assistance. We’ll use the standard recovery assistance programs available at the state and federal level to help leverage grants and loans, but we can do so much more. More strategic utilization of vacant buildings could provide incentives, along with an enhanced buy-local program. Farmer Assistance programs must be scaled up to protect our cultivation of Pueblo chiles and there’s room in this plan for specifically supporting local food systems and producers.

As you can see, in the midst of self-isolating, I’ve not been binging on Netflix; I’m working to move Pueblo County forward. This plan also includes support for our youth and educational programs and better funding for public safety.

As mentioned, this does not require raising taxes. I’ll use money County Commissioner Ortiz has slated for building a new jail. The county has shown it can bond against tax revenues to produce upwards of $150 million for a jail.

This money is better spent on a plan to serve all our needs. The state and federal government will assist with recovery monies, our churches, chambers of commerce, unions, businesses, and other industries are all prepared to help.

This is the kind of plan we need and I am the kind of experienced leader to make it happen.

Remember, you won’t see me knocking doors or holding rallies. I’m putting all my experience and expertise to work for Pueblo County. Let’s get going.

Abel Tapia, Democratic Candidate for Pueblo County Commissioner, is the former Colorado Senate President Pro Tem, former state representative, former school board member and retired Colorado Lottery Director. Tapia was chair of the Joint Budget Committee at the General Assembly as Colorado was coming out of the Great Recession. He also is a past chairman of the board of the Pueblo Greater Chamber of Commerce.