Contributed

Hello, from the Fowler Public Library!

Here are a few updates: Our thanks to our patrons who have returned their overdue materials. If you do have an item that is overdue we ask you please return it in our drop box located in the front entrance of the library. Don’t forget to use our free WIFI as well. We invite you to sit at the tables located also at the front library entrance.

Summer reading 2020 is in a “date pending status”. For more information please check our Facebook page. As more information becomes available we will keep you in the information loop.

Thank you so much for you continued support and patience. We are looking forward to serving all our loyal patrons soon!