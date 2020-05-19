The mystery senator

The opinions of Vera Ortegon and state Sen. Larry Crowder, R-Alamosa, sound like a combination political campaign kickoff for our mystery Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner.

Mystery, since seemingly he has been absent from the Colorado public eye for nearly five years and counting.

Gardner’s close working relationship with President Trump may have helped secure funding for the early 1960’s Democratic President John F. Kennedy’s Arkansas Valley Frying-Pan Project. For that, Pueblo and Colorado are surely grateful.

The close working relationship of Senator Gardner and President Trump has further yielded a slow response to the Coronavirus-19 pandemic resulting in the state’s nearly 22,000 COVID-19 cases.

The number of Colorado people who have died is 1,215; yet, Gardner’s first political ad is the Republican effort to obtain surgical masks for the state.

Unfortunately, it comes several months after the deadly COVID-19 was evident late last year.

Therefore, it should come as no surprise that a new poll released to the Denver Post (May 18) found the Yuma Republican senator is unpopular across the state.

The Baumann and Global Strategy Group surveyed 800 registered voters. It found 37 % approval of the job Senator Gardner is doing, which is actually lower than the approval of President Trump, 41%.

Dare I say, “Render unto Caesar the things that are Caesar’s …”

Alvin Rivera

Pueblo