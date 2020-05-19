GUEST EDITORIAL

I take umbrage with Ms. De Lizarriturri’s posting regarding being mislead about the electric proposition to the municipal takeover from Black Hills.

She implies (Sunday, May 17, Chieftain Ideas section) it was slight of hand or misdirected effort on the part of those not in favor of the off-ramp for the utility company.

This lost by a landslide. To state that we were mislead is hubris at best.

This has been a debate for a long time. The citizens of the city voted and made their choice known. After the shutdown by the government and people losing jobs, and small business’s being shuttered, I think the feeling was, certainly is for me, that we are tired of government, either locally, or on the state level, having too much control.

Her opinion would imply that we, as citizens, are gullible and easily led to false conclusions by a handful of elected officials on City Council who did a ‘“bait and switch” job with advertising dollars. That we, as a people, a community most affected by this change, are incapable of hearing the facts, getting our information collected and making rational decisions.

Surely she does not mean to imply that we are not able to sort fact from fiction?

She further implies that those who opposed this should feel shame. In particular the four representatives on council should hang their heads in shame for even considering opposing such an action. As if she is the righteous champion to protect the poor huddled ignorant masses from the butchery of a well-planned ad campaign.

S,he states “How many business can survive Covid-19 set backs and still pay outrageous electric bills? How many will close their doors instead?” Implying, of course, that business closings will fall at the feet of Black Hill rather than were the blame should

be directed. Talk about "bait and switch.“

I, and clearly many many others, felt this was a bad decision to move this under the direction of the city but management of the water department. One need only call Black Hills to ask about additional charges and fees on the bill to find that the city hap loaded lots of “Pork” into those bills.

The same with your cell bill and internet service. You want to change something, start there.

We took a look at other communities that tried this same thing and saw the expenses for what it is. Too high. Clearly, Mr. (Dennis) Flores (Pueblo City Council president) had done the research and stated those fact clearly and concisely.

Unfortunately for Ms. De Lizarriturri, he did it on television commercials and social media. In this day and age, how does one convey such information if not for those mediums?

This was not some cleverly disguised attempt to move the masses in a direction that was evil or diabolic as she would have you to believe with her rhetoric.

Did the pro 2A folks just think that they had it all sewed up? If they had facts to the contrary, they should have bought the ad space and said so.

In short, the people spoke. Just because you don’t like the answer does not mean that the findings and the outcome are not legitimate.

In the article, it mentions that she is co-founder of the Renewable Energy Owners..

Well, OK then. Part of your answer to outrageous energy bills from Black Hills will be to find solutions that every person can afford. Make those changes that will help each and every person in this demographic. It needs to be safe, affordable, and easy to

understand. There is the challenge. Put down the spear and stop, in your own words “besmirching” the character of the voters that did their job. And the council members who did theirs.

Kassidy Hall is a Pueblo business owner.