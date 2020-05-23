As the Colorado General Assembly prepares to return to the Capitol on Tuesday, the remainder of the session will inevitably look much different than the first 67 days did.

As legislators, we are facing a tough challenge. So much of what we hoped to accomplish for the people of Colorado is now on hold due to devastating budget shortfalls and a lack of federal leadership.

But we are working tirelessly to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19 and get Colorado back on its feet. In this way, we must approach our legislative duties with the same kind of focused urgency I learned during my time as a paramedic and Marine.

In the field, medically or militarily, it is critical to employ tactics that allow you to handle crises methodically – using systems that support your decision-making process.

Triage is one of the most useful tools for this purpose. You begin by assessing the damage and then prioritize based on immediate need and vulnerability. This process isn’t easy – focusing on one thing inevitably means putting other things to the side. However, with limited resources and compounding suffering, it is important to act quickly and decisively.

As legislators, this means working with the governor to ensure federal dollars don’t get caught up in endless bureaucracy, but rather provide immediate relief to our schools and front-line workers. It also means reaching across the aisle and bringing everyone to the table to make a plan for Colorado’s recovery – putting personal agendas aside and sacrificing for the common good.

Now is not the time for partisan bickering or playing politics with pandemic recovery. We need to cut red tape and get relief to the people who need it most. We also need to narrow our focus and energy toward passing legislation that protects people’s health, gets small businesses the help they need, and puts the hardworking people of Colorado back to work.

The road going forward will undoubtedly be long and painful – marred with difficult decisions and disappointment, but if we can come together, we will emerge from this crisis stronger and more resilient.

Since suspending session, I’ve had countless conversations where people have expressed their fear and frustration about getting sick or paying rent or caring for loved ones. I’ve also felt the pain of small businesses hemorrhaging and livelihoods being threatened as people in my own community shut their storefronts and deplete their savings. But through it all, I’ve been incredibly moved by people’s dedication, perseverance, and compassion.

Colorado has followed the science and acted responsibly – saving an untold number of lives even at great personal expense. We banded together and donated unprecedented amounts of PPE, organized food drives, cheered our frontline workers, and most importantly socially distanced – successfully flattening the curve and saving our medical system from being catastrophically overwhelmed.

So, as we approach returning to the Capitol, I am committed to showing up with the same courage, conviction, and resolve that the people of Colorado have in the last several months.

Though our state budget has been gutted by a lack of flexible relief from Congress, we will continue to fight for the health, safety, and economic dignity of all Coloradans.

We will continue to prioritize K-12 schools – making sure that our children receive a high-quality education despite challenges arising from online learning.

We will further support our social safety nets for those facing economic hardship, including bolstering unemployment insurance, renter’s assistance, and financial aid for low-income families.

We will also prioritize passing critical legislation that helps small businesses keep from shuttering, support college students getting their degrees on time, and make it easier for folks to find affordable health care.

But no matter what we protect in our budget or what we pass when we return, we can’t navigate this storm on our own. We need help from the federal government to mitigate the devastating impacts of COVID-19. Unfortunately, many members of Congress seem to be more interested in helping Wall Street than Main Street.

We need to demand that the federal government use our tax dollars to ease the suffering of Coloradans rather than grease the wheels of corporate campaign donors.

But regardless of federal inaction, the legislature remains committed to the people of Colorado. We understand that we need to make tough decisions and that the remainder of this session will not be easy. But we were all elected to serve, and no matter what trials we face, we will do just that.

We will use science and data to inform our decisions, not politics or ideology. We will work to find common ground, forge compromise, and build consensus. And we will refuse to politicize the life and death issues we need to solve.

Colorado can and will come together to overcome this challenge, and, as your state Senators, we will continue working hard for you through it all.

Leroy Garcia, a Pueblo Democrat, is president of the Colorado Senate.