Each Memorial Day weekend, our nation pauses to remember and honor those who have died in service to our nation.

More than 660,000 American lives have been lost in combat, more than half of those from World War I to the present.

This Memorial Day weekend, in addition to mourning those victims of war, we need to honor their ultimate sacrifice.

They died to preserve our American way of life. They died so we could life in freedom; freedom of speech and press, freedom to support and vote for the candidates of our choice, freedom from religious and racial persecution, and so much more.

In today’s world, in a pandemic, some have lost sight of what the word freedom means.

There was a video the other day of a man in a motorized cart trying to get into a Costco store without a mask on, as required these days by Costco.

The man bellowed, “I work up today in a free country” as his rationale for trying to ignore the company’s requirements to try to keep employees and shoppers safe.

Yes, he woke up in a free country, but that gives no one the right to do whatever he or she wants.

Costco or any business has the right to set standards for customers to enter their stores. Remember the old signs of “No shirt, no shoes, no service?”

It’s a private company. They were not denying this man the right to enter on the basis of race, sexual orientation or any other protected class. They were denying him entrance on the basis of following scientifically based guidance from our nation’s finest experts to provide protection from the coronavirus.

Likewise, freedom does not give people the right to threaten elected officials’ lives on Facebook. Nor does freedom provide the right to swarm into a government building with enough guns to wipe out the British forces of the Revolutionary War.

Right to own, right to carry, right to peacefully gather and protest? Sure. Right to intimidate? Right to threaten? No.

That isn’t freedom. It’s bullying. It’s dangerous.

That’s not what our soldiers died for. They died to ensure that if we don’t agree with the policies of an elected official, we can safely and securely vote for someone else.

Picture the men, many of them in their late teens, storming the beaches of Normandy at D-Day, thousands of them dying in the assault that led to the end of World War II in Europe.

What would think those GIs think of the weekend warriors who don camouflage shirts and shorts, wave American flags, holding AR-15s and other deadly weapons because they disagree with plans to shutter America during a deadly pandemic? Surely those brave soldiers would shake their heads in incredulity, then be angered that they risked and sacrificed their lives so dangerous, reckless people could try to intimidate rightfully elected officials.

Think about it: Why in the world would any elected official want to keep businesses closed, or restrict the movements of Americans, or urge us to wear masks and stay 6 feet away from each other? Not exactly a great campaign strategy.

We can see the ad now, with the candidate saying: “Vote for me because I am going to drive you out of business, take away your ability to hug your grandchildren, prevent you from visiting beaches and Las Vegas, and strongly recommend that you wear a mask whenever in public. A vote for me is a vote for you to stay home until told otherwise.”

No, our elected officials are making heart-breaking, difficult decisions. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis ran for office on an agenda that included free kindergarten for all. He never envisioned he’d be making the decisions he’s making today.

And yes, of course, we can protest those and other decisions. But there’s a line that must not be crossed, and it’s being crossed in many parts of our country.

Watch the TV news and you’ll see beaches crowded with people who either don’t care if they’ll be infected or don’t believe the coronavirus is that big of a deal.

So officials close the beaches and people shout that their freedoms are being taken away.

Freedom. We all want it. It’s protected in our Constitution and our way of life. But it never gives us the right to imperil our fellow citizens.

We have a suggestion. As we mourn the sacrifices our soldiers have made, let’s honor them by stepping back and reflecting on the wonderful lives we have in America, even with the challenges and difficulties we face today.

And let’s reflect on what we’re missing. The closeness of friends. The ability to embrace a grandchild. Simple things like going to the movies, shopping, eating in a restaurant.

We never dreamed those simple things would be taken away. But they have been by the pandemic.

Consider this: Had it not been for the sacrifices of our men and women in the armed forces, we would not even have those simple freedoms that have been taken away temporarily. It’s not hard to imagine Nazi flags with swastikas flying from our flagpoles; living in terror that any day we could be exterminated for any number of reasons or whim.

But that didn’t happen, and that is what we honor and celebrate today.

And consider this: This pandemic will end. Our normal lives will return.

If we abuse our freedoms between now and then, we will bring dishonor on ourselves when compared to those who fought and died for our country.

We can be better than we are today. We still can join together as one, as we did during the years of World War II, and do what is needed to overcome this challenge.

If yesterday’s warriors are looking down on us, and we hope and believe they are, let’s not let them regret their sacrifices.

Let’s honor what they did, as we make our own sacrifices to return our nation to normalcy.

We are a free nation thanks to those who sacrificed much more that we are enduring today.

Stop and think about that this weekend. And say a prayer of thanks to those who truly sacrificed themselves for the United States of America.