GUEST EDITORIAL

What if a mistake you made in your teens or early adulthood meant your lifelong dreams were forever dashed, no matter how hard you worked to make up for that mistake, or whether you paid

the price in full?

That is the reality facing more than 19 million people in the United States with felony conviction records, including myself.

I grew up in an abusive household where little parenting went on. Apart from physical and emotional abuse ... I became an alcoholic by (being given) whiskey and wine coolers when I was only 12 years old.

I would run away from my abusive home, which would land me in juvenile hall as a teenager.

I vacillated between drinking and being sober for years. Sometimes I was sober by choice, because I knew my drinking was a problem, and sometimes I was sober because it was a condition of the court system I found myself involved with.

I had run-ins with the law several times as an adult, and two times I ended up doing time in jail or prison.

Throughout the entire time I was struggling, I was never offered rehabilitation for my drinking problem. I was never offered the opportunity to better myself.

I am not alone in my situation. Approximately one in four United States citizens have some sort of criminal record. Although there has been a recent movement to make the expungement process more accessible and reasonable, many states still have archaic and ineffective policies.

These barriers and the existence of a permanent record mean that we expect someone to go to prison and get out with nothing and little to no chance at achieving success in life.

By definition, correctional facilities are a method of correction. In most cases, the sentence you receive is supposed to be finite. The current system makes the record an offender receives nearly permanent, making those who have made a mistake in the past little more than second-class citizens.

That’s what the ability to expunge a nonviolent record is all about: rehabilitation. It’s about recognizing that we all make mistakes and not all of us get caught, but past mistakes should not define the rest of your life.

The mentality that people who commit crimes are somehow less than or deserve the worst treatment isn’t helping anyone. Simply put, would you rather your neighbor be able to better themselves, therefore bettering society for everyone, or do you want to die on the hill of retribution and revenge?

This is why I am writing a legislative proposal that would change the way nonviolent records are treated. I am proposing that once a person who commits a nonviolent crime completes their sentence, their record would not be accessible to anyone outside of law enforcement unless that record would have a direct impact on whomever is seeking it.

For example, if you had a minor possession charge and you did your jail time/probation and any other court-appointed requirements and you were seeking a job, your potential employer would not be able to see that record and use it against you.

The most common opposition to this type of proposal is that the people with a “hidden record” would pose a significant risk to society because they would re-offend. However, a study done in March 2019 by the University of Michigan found that the rate of re-offense by someone who has had their record set aside is less than 2 percent.

When given the opportunity and the means to better their lives, most people do. I am living proof. I am a felon. I did prison time, parole, lived in a halfway house, and was on an ankle monitor.

Because I was given an opportunity and had people that believed in me, this spring I am graduating from Colorado State University-Pueblo with a Bachelor of Science in Criminology with an Honors minor.

People can change, and they do. They just need people to believe in them and give them opportunity.

I am your neighbor, they are your neighbors, and we are in this together. Let’s change the paradigm and make the world a better place. Shall we?

Katrina Bergfalk is a recent graduate of Colorado State University Pueblo, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminology. She plans to pursue a career using her degree to help people in similar situations.