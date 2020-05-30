In a time when the public is looking for “feel good” success stories, here is one that has gone “the distance” in seeking to achieve dreams and access to one of our prestigious military academies.

A native of Pueblo, Eva Trinity Torres, and her parents, Bob and Lorraine Torres, lived in El Camino neighborhood. The family moved to Colorado Springs because of employment opportunities; however, they still own their home in Pueblo.

Eva graduated Summa Cum Laude from Lewis Palmer High School, top 7% of her class.

Eva Torres started her education in the Pueblo School District 60 at Highland Park Elementary and Corwin International Magnet School.

With her career interest of hoping to enter a military academy at the end of high school, Eva applied to the academies, but acceptance eluded her. In the admissions process to any of the military academies, the selection iscmade by recommendations coming out of Congressional districts in which one presently lives.

It so happens, the Colorado Springs district has the highest number of high school graduates seeking entry to all the three major academies.

A little known fact about military academies is that if a student is not accepted, a student can attend military training colleges around the country for a semester or two, and/or do additional recommended academic work at a college or university.

The goal is to re-apply to the military academies in the second year.

Not intending to be side-tracked from her goal, upon high school graduation, Eva did precisely that. She attended the military academy program in San Diego, California; then, the second academic semester, she continued university classes at the University of Colorado--Colorado Springs (UCCS) before re-applying again.

This time, she was successful. Eva was accepted not to just one military academy, but to two academies -- the U.S. Army at West Point and the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md.

This would be a good point to end this article, but to do so only shares part of the story of this young woman grooming herself to become one of our military leaders with roots in Pueblo, Colorado.

The U. S. history of military leaders dates back to the founding of the country. Since then, the military academies have turned out leaders for the country who have advanced the purposes of the U.S. Congress and the specific wishes of the presidents, as the Commanders-in-Chief.

There are at least three important qualities that are expected of all military leaders: leadership, integrity and excellence. I learned first-hand from Eva Torres herself, how she has already demonstrated these qualities in classroom settings.

Leadership: A student in her class had a hard time speaking English. Others were making fun of him during his presentation and Eva told everyone to be quiet and brought the class back to order so he could finish his presentation without anyone laughing at him. This kind of leadership is rare in our society on these types of issues.

Integrity: Eva related an incident when she was bullied by the same group of underclassmen in the Computer Apps class. They were extremely rude to anyone who was not in their clique. One day, one of the students was having trouble accessing his grades on Infinite Campus. Being an upperclassman, Eva knew the drill and showed him how to look up his grades. In doing so, Eva saw he was failing a lot of his classes.

Rather than getting revenge and announcing his grades to his friends who got much better grades, Eva offered to help him in math since she had already taken the same class.

Excellence: One time, it was about 11:30 p.m. when she returned from a swim meet. Eva had not had time to do her homework and she had a lot of assignments due the next day. She stayed up well into the morning hours, completing each assignment and writing a 100-page analysis for her teacher when others had only written a quarter of that amount.

According to Eva, her teacher was looking for a very detailed, very long analysis and Eva was determined, to the best of her ability, to provide what was asked for in order to succeed in that class.

Finally, my money is on Eva Trinity Torres. She has learned one of the most valuable lessons of leadership, persistence and determination. Some day, she will make a fine officer in the U.S. Navy.--

Alvin Rivera is an Army veteran and graduate of four Colorado colleges and universities.