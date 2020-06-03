Columns share an author’s personal perspective.

*****



“Mom, do you know what to do in the case of an emergency?” my daughter asked me one day when she got home from school.



“Sure,” I replied from the kitchen where I was making dinner. “Yell, ‘HELP!’”



She put her little hands on her hips and gave me a disgusted look.



“No, really,” she said. I smiled indulgently. I knew what this was about. It was Home Safety Week at the elementary school and the kids were being taught everything from what to do in case of accidental poisoning to how to eject a deadly slice of burning bread from a toaster oven. After a week of CPR on dolls and applying tourniquets to dummies, she was the self-designated family expert on household catastrophes and was ready to join the First Aid squad and maybe even the Peace Corps. I myself have never taken any kind of first aid course but I graduated with honors from the University of Mom. I have Heimliched a penny out of my daughter when she was two, butterfly stitched a gash in her forehead when she was three, and cleaned and dressed more skateboard, scooter and roller blade wounds than you could throw a hockey stick at. I knew, however, that my impressive credentials would not impress my daughter, so I played along.



“OK, what kind of emergency are we talking about?”



“Medical!” she declared.



“Hmm, make sure the patient is conscious, don’t move him because his neck may be broken and call 9-1-1.”



“Pretty good,” she said, casting me a skeptical eye. “How about a fire.”



“Stop, drop and roll,” I said reaching back into the deep crevices of my brain for what I was taught in elementary school. “And don’t throw water on an oil fire,” I said, as I poured oil into a frying pan.



She chewed her lip. I could see she was trying to stump me and have me grovel for the right answer in the brilliance of her first aid greatness.



“Bleeding!” she announced.



“Band-aid.” I shot back.



“Burn!” she yelled.



“Cold water,” I responded.



“Headache,” she proclaimed.



“Vacation!” I answered.



“MOM!”



I laughed. “OK … aspirin or acetaminophen and a cool washcloth on the forehead.”



She frowned. I could almost see the wheels turning in her head. I was pretty sure if she didn’t trip me up soon, she was going to light the curtains on fire just to see what I would do.



While she pondered another first aid question, the dog meandered into the family room, coughed twice and then threw up on the rug.



My daughter and I both stared, appalled. Then she broke into an enormous grin.



“Vomiting!” she asked, brightly.



I peered over the edge of the breakfast bar at the mess on the rug and sighed.



“Carpet cleaner.”

This is a repeated Lost in Suburbia column, which has appeared in GateHouse Media newspapers since 2008. As Tracy Beckerman’s main column is shifting focus - her kids are grown and she has moved back to the city - we are rerunning her earlier work for readers who may have missed these the first time around. You can follow her on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/LostinSuburbiaFanPage/ and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/tracybeckerman.