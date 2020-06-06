On March 14, the Colorado State Legislature took an emergency adjournment for the safety of the legislators, our staff, and the general public.

Now, more than two months later, we are back to work with some of our most important tasks, such as passing the 2020-21 Colorado State Budget and the School Finance Act.

What was happening during the suspension? Well, a lot, actually.

As the state representative for the Pueblo, Fremont, and Otero counties, I consider my primary role as constituent services, especially given this tumultuous time. My office fielded hundreds of phone calls, Zoom meetings, and emails from Southern Coloradans about everything from issues with unemployment, compliance with public health orders, and even details on the Governor's executive orders.

During the early months of this pandemic, we were in constant contact with thegGovernor's office. It was interesting, listening to what the data surrounding COVID-19 infection rates were, as well as the projections in urban and rural areas, and learning how to best combat this deadly virus.

We also had three virtual town halls, one with special guest Randy Evetts, to continue our service and share vital local COVID-19 resources. In March, it was also great to host a Personal Protective Equipment drive for Pueblo with my colleagues Rep. Daneya Esgar and Senate President Leroy Garcia.

The project that consumed most of my time was supporting our small business. As a candidate, I was very proud to be the only Democrat in a swing district who was endorsed by the Colorado Chamber of Commerce and the National Federation for Independent Businesses.

As an elected representative, small businesses and Southern Colorado economic development will continue to be my priority, especially given the volatile economic climate.

My office worked with many Southern Colorado businesses like Florence Brewing Company and Mexico City in La Junta, helping them navigate health department guidelines to open safely, as well the safe sale of alcoholic beverages, and provide them with resources to keep them from financially afloat. We even helped our local hockey team, the Pueblo Bulls, as they navigate what next season looks like, and how to get their international players back to the US for the season.

From businesses like gun ranges to boutique shops and even our breweries, my team and I have spent hours communicating with local leaders, the Governor's office, and respective departments finding creative ways to keep the community safe and keep our economy going.

With the huge budget deficit of $3.3 billion we are now facing, we had to take a serious look at the state budget. I spent hours on the phone and communicating through email to try to work with my fellow legislators on this problem we face.

Please feel free to reach out to my office at any time. As your state representative, my role goes far beyond legislation. I am always happy to help any of my constituents. As we begin to open up, please continue to support our local businesses and restaurants. Now more than ever, they need our help to get back on their feet.

Finally, please remember to be safe. Wear a mask and use social distancing whenever possible. If we work together, we can continue to beat this virus and protect our community.

Bri Buentello, a Pueblo Democrat, is a state who represents Pueblo, Fremont, and Otero counties.