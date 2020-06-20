As members of opposite political parties, people expect that we are regularly on opposite sides of an issue.

While this can be true, there are some things on which every good citizen will steadfastly agree. Government works better when local government leaders insist on transparency, accountability and are focused on maximizing the value of the services provided to that are provided to citizens.

Elected leaders are responsible for setting the tone of local government. They are responsible for representing the values, beliefs, and priorities of our community. That is why we support and endorse Garrison Ortiz for Pueblo County commissioner.

Leaders are accountable not only for their decisions, but for the people they lead. In case you have not heard, several exceptions were noted in the county’s 2018 audited annual report. Upon learning about the issues, Ortiz became the driving force behind cleaning up the missteps that were uncovered.

Leaders expect more out of themselves. That is why Ortiz has introduced a resolution titled "Ethics Centered Government." The resolution will establish a framework for the public and county employees to report conflicts of interest and ethical conduct to a separate Board of Ethics to address.

The resolution also will establish a formal policy to protect whistleblowers in the organization and will require every director and county commissioner to sign a Code of Ethics annually that lays out consequences and steps for reprimand if violated. Had this resolution been in place in 2018, county employees could have safely reported the actions that led to the audit exceptions without fear of retribution from the director or commissioner involved.

Leaders in government understand that citizens expect them to get the best value for our tax dollars on every tax funded project. Ortiz has done just that with the City-County Trash Task Force. This project has been championed by Ortiz to combat illegal dumping that has plagued the city and county of Pueblo. The task force will be working to establish a program to pay members of the homeless population a minimum wage to clean up trash across the community.

This program will enhance, not replace the work of paid contractors and volunteers. In addition, cameras are being used to monitor popular dumping sights so that once an area is cleaned, it stays clean.

This will improve the aesthetics of our community and provide help to a vulnerable population. This is the type of innovative thinking that we need from our elected officials.

Leaders build bridges during a crisis; they do not create division. We need The leadership of Ortiz now more than ever in these pandemic times. We need someone who is willing to listen to the community, and work with other community leaders to re-open the community safely. We need a leader who is willing to explore new opportunities for economic growth and prosperity that will undeniably exist as a result of the current crisis.

One recent example is Garrison’s leadership in the joint initiative between Pueblo County, local leaders, business owners, and community members. The initiative has created a new website designed to offer services and support to Pueblo County during the coronavirus pandemic and the statewide stay-at-home order, which forced the closure of a wide range of businesses.

More importantly, the creation of the website demonstrates that Ortiz recognizes that crisis creates an opportunity for innovation. The current crisis is about more than recovery. We have the opportunity to adapt and embrace new opportunities.

This is one small example of how Ortiz is leading the effort to apply innovation to address challenges and to safely transition from the state mandated stay at home order to the level two safer at home and reopening our community.

Now more than ever we need strong leadership in our local government. The leadership of Ortiz can be seen in the solutions he has brought forward to improve accountability, efficiency, and cooperation for the benefit of our community.

Ortiz has consistently demonstrated these values during his first term as county commissioner. He has earned our trust, our confidence, and our vote, and we encourage you join us and vote to re-elect Garrison Ortiz for county commissioner.

Randy Thurston is a real estate agent and former member of the Pueblo City Council. Anthony Nunez, is a local business owner, and former Pueblo County commissioner.