By Jennifer Hall, Crowley County Republican Vice-Chair

Once again Senator Cory Gardner has proven that he is one of the, if not the most effective Senator in the country. For years congress has been talking about passing legislation geared at Public Lands and Conservation, but it has never happened. Thanks to Senator Gardner’s tireless efforts, we no longer are stuck waiting about the future of our public lands that all of us here in Colorado cherish. Time and time again Senator Gardner shows that voters made the right choice in 2014 and it is imperative that voters send Cory Gardner back to the Senate this November.