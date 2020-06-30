With the communities across America experiencing COVID-19, people are being given time to reflect on their lives in ways they rarely has done.

Therhas been a rapid change in the livelihood for most people from the busy, busy work world to the isolated work-from-home or no work at all.

The truly outstanding insert-article in the Pueblo Chieftain (June 21) on the "Dutch Clark Story" by Chris Willis was a must read for all Pueblo residents.

An athlete of exceptional talent Earl Harry Clark, nicknamed "Dutch," was a Colorado native who mastered the skills of football and helped lead the Detroit Lions professional football team to a National championship in 1935. He became a charter member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1963.

Pueblo, Colo., has long been regarded as a town that fields exceptional athletes, and that trend continues today. It seems as though each year Pueblo middle schools and high schools are fielding competitive teams to match other teams throughout the state in many sports. The youthful Pueblo women’s teams are every bit as competitive as those of the young men. These youthful Pueblo teams are great examples of students "achieving excellence in their own time."

But this article is not just about athletics. Indeed, one is on sound ground to think athletics is a good training ground for leadership in many career fields. And one would be right to think so; otherwise, why would Americans hold in such high esteem the football college championship, the profession football Super Bowl, the National Basketball Association Finals , and the list goes on and on.

However, this article is about the world in which we live and the lives we lead in the competitive roles we occupy to make our mark in the world that spans well beyond athletics.

Not unlike Dutch Clark, we are all out there working at jobs and careers in the hope of becoming a master-teacher, senior vice president in a company, owner of a company/business, career public servant, healthcare worker, public service employee or career government worker. In each case one hopes to make it to the "top" in the career-field she/he selects.

Indeed, this is about mastering a craft and determining exactly how you plan to make a difference for your community "in your time."

There are countless good examples of successfully achieving excellence, but I will only mention a couple of well known, and one failed, examples to illustrate that "achieving excellence in your time" is not a cake walk.

During the 1963 Cuban Missile Crisis when John F. Kennedy was in the third year of his presidency, he was confronted with the discovery of Russian missiles in Cuba, and more of them in route on the high seas. With his advisers decidedly advising him to consider war with the Russians, only his brother, Attorney General Robert Kennedy, opposed that action and President Kennedy agreed. He sought a diplomatic solution by informing and demanding the Russian leadership remove the missiles from Cuba and turn around their ships loaded with more missiles bound for Cuba. After several days of deliberations, the Russians removed all the missiles from Cuba and avoided an international war.

Another widely known example of achieving excellence has to do with the Berlin Wall, erected in the early 1960s. Specifically, the wall separated East Berlin from West Berlin. However, the wall was symbolically a separation of Soviet "Block" countries from western democratic countries. The wall endured for more than a generation; then, seemingly like magic, in June 12, 1987, during a visit to Berlin by U.S. President Ronald Reagan, he told the Soviet Union leader, Mikhail Gorbachev, "Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!"

A few years later, in 1989, the wall started coming down. Soon after, there was a free flow of people from both the western and eastern countries who could now visit families and friends in eastern and western European countries. While the facts vary on this generational historical event, it was a master stroke of diplomacy.

U.S. President Donald A. Trump failed to respond to the pandemic crisis and it is well documented. His failed response and the lack of leadership to develop a comprehensive nationwide plan for medical supplies and their distributionhas resulted in more than 125, 720 U.S. deaths and more than 2,481,673 of COVID-19 cases nationwide.

His slow response has become a major political issue resulting in people not wearing masks because President Trump has refused to wear one and not taking social distancing seriously.

History is watching. Regrettably, Mr. Trump missed an opportunity for "achieving excellence in his time."

A recent New York Times poll (June 24) reinforces the failure of Mr. Trump as he runs for a second term against former Vice President and Democratic Party presidential candidate Joe Biden; The results: Joe Biden 50%, Donald Trump 36%.

Alvin Rivera worked in the presidential administrations of Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton, and served as one of nine Colorado Presidential Electors, 2012 for Barack Obama.