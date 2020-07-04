On the Fourth of July, we celebrate the establishment of freedom in America. It reminds us of our forefathers’ courage when they stood up against the abuses of the government of their time.

They declared that each individual has sacred rights, and that the purpose of government is to secure those rights. And whenever a government does the opposite, whenever it violates the rights of the individual, the people have a right and a duty to demand government to reverse course:

"We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness. That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.

"That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness. Prudence, indeed, will dictate that Governments long established should not be changed for light and transient causes; and accordingly all experience hath shewn, that mankind are more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable, than to right themselves by abolishing the forms to which they are accustomed. But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security."

For the last 100 years, Americans have suffered a long chain of abuses to their freedoms. After every crisis, we see more of our rights systematically violated by government acts in the name of "making us safe" against that crisis.

In 1913, Congress created the federal income tax and the Federal Reserve Bank, robbing us of the fruits of our labor and destroying the value of our dollar, to "make us safe" against financial crises.

Since the end of World War II, Congress has failed to declare war despite the U.S. being in almost continuous state of war with one country or another, wasting the lives of our brave military men and women in unconstitutional foreign wars, and causing resentment against Americans around the world.

After the 9/11 attacks, the PATRIOT Act subjected us to unwarranted searches by TSA, NSA wiretapping, and in some cases suspended habeas corpus, denied a public speedy trial, a jury trial, facing accusers, or bring witnesses in one’s defense.

Recently "red flag" gun control laws have jeopardized our right to self-defense by allowing anyone with a personal grudge to file anonymous and baseless charges to have our firearms confiscated.

And now in 2020, state governors have seized upon the COVID-19 crisis as an excuse to restrict our movement, to peacefully assemble, for small business owners to earn a living, for our children to go to school or play sports. Over 40 million have lost their jobs. Suicides, substance abuse, and domestic violence are rising.

... . On this Fourth of July, we would do well to ask ourselves, how long must the chain of abuses and usurpations be before we stand up and say, "no more!"

John Pickerill is the chairman of the Libertarian Party of Pueblo County and is the Libertarian candidate for Colorado House D46. He advocates for individual liberty, free market economics, private property rights, and constitutionally-limited government.