By David High

Big city newspapers whose motto is - For Official Motto Please Turn to Section F, Page 43 - are in seriously trouble because of the declining readership. It was not always this way. There was a time in America when everybody read newspapers. Large cities had spunky lads standing on every street corner shouting "Extra!" These young men weren’t selling newspapers: They just shouted "Extra!" because they wanted to irritate people, and boom-boxes and smart-phones had not been invented yet.

But the point is that those days most people read big newspapers, whereas today most people do not. What caused this change? One big factor of course is that people are a lot more stupid than they used to be, although we here in the newspaper industry would never say so in print.

But if we want to identify the "root cause" of the decline in newspaper readership, I believe we have to point the finger of blame at the foolish decision by many big newspapers to stop running the comic strip "Henry."

You remember Henry: the bald boy who looks like Dwight Eisenhower. I believe that readers liked the Henry strip because, in times of change and uncertainty, it always had the same exact plot:

Panel One: Henry is walking along the street. He is wearing shorts, even if it is winter.

Panel Two: Suddenly Henry spies an object. You can tell he’s spying it because a dotted line is going from his eyeball to the object. Often the object is a pie cooling on a windowsill (pies are always cooling on windowsills on the planet where Henry lives.)

Panel three: Things get really wacky as Henry eats the pie. (he was unaware of the Keto diet).

Panel four: The woman who baked the pie comes to the window and discovers that – get ready to roll on the floor – THE PIE IS GONE. The woman is surprised. You can tell because exclamation points are shooting out of her head.

This timeless humor has been delighting readers for thousands of years (Henry strips have been found on prehistoric cave walls), but for some reason, a while back most big city newspapers stopped running the strip and readership has been in the toilet ever since. I don’t think it’s a coincidence.

Another big concern for the newspaper industry even as they move to internet sites, is the fact that they’re losing young readers. Go to any newsroom today and you’ll see Dockers-wearing white guy editors, who cannot recognize any song recorded after "Yellow Submarine," pacing around nervously, trying to think up ways to make newspapers more relevant to today’s youth culture. Uninviting, incomprehensible, newspaper-ese headlines like STUDY FINDS TRADE PACT INEFFECTIVE are being replaced by more punchy, "with-it" headlines designed to appeal to today’s young people, like STUDY FINDS TRADE PACT INEFFECTIVE, DUDE.

Let me just say that we in the weekly newspaper industry agree that changes need to be made. I personally apologize for being so short tempered and critical of young people in my column on occasion and if you will please, PLEASE start reading the newspaper I’ll be your best friend, Okay? Young people? Hello?

You’re not even reading this, are you? Get your nose out of your smart phones, you little twerps!