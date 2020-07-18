This is in response to (state Sen.) Larry Crowder’s article in the Opinions section of the Pueblo Chieftain’s paper on Sunday July 12.

I’m sorry to say, but I was incensed, I stewed all night over how I wanted to respond. I have never in my 76 years responded to a paper article, but I no longer can remain silent.

To realize he is a Colorado state senator, and the first words out of his mouth (so to speak) are to call people from his state "a bunch of losers." And we wonder why so many are dissatisfied with our political leaders?

In response to his claim that the movement has nothing to do with systemic racism, I say, in my opinion, it has everything to do with it. And, yes, he is right, "to change our society."

Our society indeed needs changing. There has been a second-class racial caste system nearly 100 years before our Revolution labeled Slave Trade, European Colonialism, White Supremacy.

And our Founding Fathers who are attributed with being the first modern civilization to promote Democracy, did so imperfectly. Because there was (and still) no equality. Native Americans, African Americans, indigenous people as well as indentured servants were not included in the origin of our democracy.

To his "opinion," "most of the radicals are white, selfish and misguided," "Marxist, socialist, communists." You know what? I do not mean this as a pun, but we don’t live in a "Black and White" world; there are numerous hues of "Grays" in the U.S., and most definitely in our global society.

I guess I fall into his description of those who are misguided and making a mockery of myself. You know what? I am one of those unspoken, privileged white males who is so ashamed that I have to be included with any of the White Supremacist history and present positions (including our criminal justice system).

By the way, that is also a racial systemic tragedy. In rebuttal, I would say for 400 years the European settling of this country and its leadership has been unnatural to the rest of our world. It is our government’s racial systemic-isms that is destroying our attempts at a more perfect democracy of equality.

Many authors, both white and black, have convinced me so. Larry, it might benefit you to read some of these authors. It might temper some of your accusatory comments toward others that see from a different perspective. I might add, these numerous authors far better understand our history than your opinions proclaim.

When Larry quotes, "Lack of historical knowledge is their downfall," I would respond, does he know anything about any second-class citizens personal experiences? Their history alone is reason enough to protest and be apart of any movement for constitutional change.

I’m sorry, Larry. It doesn’t matter whether Columbus stepped foot on America’s soil. His atrocities in the West Indies islands are well recorded in history. And for me, it has nothing to do with his Italian descent. It has everything to do with his mistreatment of any other human being that God created.

Anthony "Tony" Ashworth is a retired minister who lives in Pueblo West.