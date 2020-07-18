"Wear a damn mask."

It was two weeks ago when Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said that out of frustration because too many Coloradans were gathering in public places and indoors without wearing masks.

Well, no more Mr. Nice Governor. Thursday, Polis issued the order that masks are mandatory in public indoor places.

Bravo, Governor! No disrespect, but it’s about time. We have been chagrined in recent weeks to shop at our local stores and see too many people ignore the signs that masks are required or encouraged.

Polis had been hesitant to take this step. But as he said Thursday, "It’s clear that at this point in time that this is the least bad of the options that we have at our disposal. It will increase mask wearing; it will decrease the spread of the virus; it will provide clarity across different borders; and it’s the right thing to do.

"Wearing a mask is not a political statement. I don’t know how in anybody’s mind this became a game of political football. It’s simple, it’s common sense, and it’s data. The virus doesn’t care what political party you’re in. The virus doesn’t care what belief system you have. The virus doesn’t care what your ideology is. The virus is the virus and it is a threat to every single one of us."

Thanks to Polis’ order, now there’s teeth in the mask-wearing requirement. Some 19-year-old clerk won’t have to have a constitutional debate with some mantra-spouting freedom fighter about mask-wearing. If the customer doesn’t comply and doesn’t leave, he or she can be arrested for trespassing.

This move will allow our businesses to stay open. If our increasing numbers of coronavirus victims had continued to increase, we would have had to back away and close businesses again. And we fail to see how that is in anyone’s best interest.

As for enforcing the law and charging people with trespassing or any other crime they might commit – think assault, disorderly conduct -- we encourage that. Arrest those who blatantly don’t care about hurting their fellow citizens or – worse yet – don’t care about hurting their loved ones by taking home the coronavirus they caught in Aisle 9 from someone without a mask talking loudly to his fellow patriot.

We likewise were encouraged this week to see the 900-pound gorilla – Walmart – also mandate mask-wearing by everyone in their stores. The nationwide retail giant joined Best Buy, Costco, Starbucks and others in requiring masks.

Good for them. The evidence is overwhelming – and don’t go deep-diving on the internet to find someone who disagrees, because you can find an opposing view for anything on the internet – from our best and brightest scientists and medical experts that mask-wearing does help prevent a person from spreading the disease.

And now, there’s evidence that wearing a mask also can help protect someone from catching coronavirus.

Naturally, Polis’ order was not met with the same enthusiasm that we are expressing here today..

For example, Lauren Boebert, who is running as the Republican candidate for the Third Congressional District, which includes Pueblo, issued the following statement regarding Polis’ order:

"Here we go again! Colorado’s Governor Polis is on the march, attacking our personal liberties while dictating mandates from the top down. Government’s job is to inform, not to strip our freedoms away and treat us like wards of the state. How lucky for the mothers of nine-year-olds who will still have the freedom to make such decisions for their children."

That argument is absurd. As a nation, we give up "personal liberties" in many ways for the common good. We wear seat belts, we don’t drive 120 mph on city streets, we slow down in school zones, we register our guns, and the list goes on and on.

How this became a political issue is hard to understand. Well, maybe not so hard. It doesn’t help that the president and federal government has left it up to the states to do the heavy lifting in fighting this coronavirus, or that the federal government has done such a terrible job fighting this pandemic.

U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet also had a statement about Polis’ order, his being a statement with which we agree:

"I strongly support the statewide mask order announced by Governor Polis. Coloradans are working together to safely reopen the economy and reopen schools this fall. As cases rise throughout the country, this order will give public health and law enforcement officials in Colorado the tools to keep our communities safe.

"This is a moment for all of us to do our part and take personal responsibility by wearing a mask to reduce the spread of COVID-19. When you wear your mask, you are not only protecting yourself and your neighbors, you are also protecting seniors and our most vulnerable communities, assisting Coloradans on the front lines, and keeping us on track to safely reopen our economy and return to school safely."

In other words, it is your patriotic duty to wear a mask and protect yourself and your fellow Americans, especially those fellow Americans who also happen to be your loved ones.

We applaud Governor Polis’ decision and encourage law enforcement to vigorously enforce the law.

Health experts say that if we just would social distance and wear masks – all of us – for a matter of weeks, we could get on top of this.

Or we could go the way of Texas, Florida and Arizona, where "freedom soars" and the coronavirus reigns.

Is that what we want in Colorado? No!

Wear a damn mask.