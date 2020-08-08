By Colo. Sen. Larry Crowder

Food assistance is important. One item on the issue of school reopening that need be considered is the breakfast and lunch for students and the lack of nutrition for those that do not have access to this. Lack of food is a growing problem with Covid and should not be underestimated. Estimated 400,000 people in Colorado qualify for SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program)

In Colorado, more than 69 % of SNAP participants are in families with children, almost 30 % are in families with members who are elderly or have disabilities, more than 43% are in working families.