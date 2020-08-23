Dear Editor,

As a new resident of the Arkansas Valley – and someone who relies on access to quality pharmaceuticals to treat a pre-existing condition – I was a bit nervous about moving so far away from the urban source of the drugs I rely upon. After living here for a month, I am increasingly grateful there has been no disruption at all when it comes to the medicines and prescriptions I needed. And that is because the distributors who supply and deliver medications and medical products from manufacturers to pharmacies and doctors – all over the state - have been working around the clock to make sure the supply chain won’t break during the crisis. Thanks to these distributors, I am able to access the medicine I need to stay healthy.

This recent experience showed me that there are more essential health care workers than just the ones you see in a doctor’s office or hospital. Wholesale distributors are responsible for some of the most critical steps in our health care supply chain, and they’ve kept hospitals and pharmacies supplied during the pandemic. I saw firsthand what it looks like when they do their jobs well –stocked shelves in the pharmacy and doctors equipped with the supplies they need despite unprecedented demands. I hope they’ll continue to make getting medicine seamless for us all, from our nation’s biggest cities to Colorado’s more remote, rural communities.

Sincerely,

Charlie Richardson

Olney Springs