I was in an oxycodone haze, but the image floating in front of me, while bizarre, seemed to be real.

"Hello, old friend," said the floating chuck of bone and gristle, looking like what’s left over after I order a boned-in ribeye.

"I just wanted to say goodbye. We’ve been through so much together, it didn’t seem right to just leave without saying how much I have loved you and tried to support you through the years."

"What the hell are you?" I asked.

"I know they have you drugged up," the voice said. "Maybe if I share a few memories with you, my identity will become clear."

"OK, I guess," I replied, though I knew even in a haze that none of this made sense."

The next thing I knew, the TV on the wall turned on by itself. And I saw a group of small boys, maybe 8 years old, at a baseball game on the field next to St. Leander Church.

The pitcher was warming up, and a ball got away from him, striking his catcher who was a few feet away from home plate putting on his gear. Hit him right in the head.

"Remember that?" the voice said. "That’s you running over to Ben Sanchez, one of your favorite classmates, to see if he was OK. I supported us as you knelt next to him, fearful. Fortunately, your fastball then could be clocked in minutes, so he was OK."

"I had completely forgotten about that," I said. "How did you know that?"

"Oh, I know a lot and I remember everything. Let’s try a different image," he said, and the TV screen showed two women, a man and two boys sleeping on a bare floor.

"I remember our first night in Pueblo. It was 1962, and you and your mom, brother and grandparents arrived here to start a new life.

"That first night in your apartment by the Cathedral was rough. Do you remember that?"

"I don’t," I admitted, but I was so high that I wasn’t even sure of my own name.

"You didn’t have any furniture and we all had to sleep on the floor. It was a pretty terrible apartment, and in the middle of the night, a mouse ran over your arm. You rolled away with a scream and banged me on the floor.. Darn, that hurt!"

"I sorta remember that."

"Let’s go forward a bit," the voice said, and a new image appeared on the screen. It was a tall skinny kid in a huge Chevy Impala with a girl sitting next to him, watching a movie at the drive-in.

"Ah, I remember that like it was yesterday," the voice said. "Our first date. That big ol’ bench seat in that car. She slid over next to you and the two of you shared popcorn. When she brushed against me, it felt like lighting had struck."

"I do remember that," I said. "But that also was a terrible memory because she later died in a car accident. She lived down the street and we were buddies, not boyfriend or girlfriend. What a wonderful girl!

"Then you probably remember me supporting us when we knelt at her casket to say a prayer. One of our saddest days together."

"It was," I said, and I was sobbing now.

"Unfortunately, there were many other times that you had to lean on me next to a casket," the vision said as image after image filled the TV screen. "Your brother, your grandparents, your mom -- so many other relatives and friends. You always felt so much heavier on those days."

"Please stop," I begged. "I don’t want to relive those times."

"OK. But I have other things to show you."

And the TV showed scene after scene of me playing on the floor with my two boys, kneeling to play Nerf basketball and other games. Then the TV showed a gray-haird mana and other scenes with grandkids as toddlers.

"Remember how Mikayla loved for you to roll that giant soft tennis ball to her, then she’d roll it back" Over and over. Carpet always hurt me a bit climbing up and down, but it was so fun to see her giggle. She never got enough. You should have known then that you had a jock on your hands.

"Now she’s 18 and a senior and driving you to physical therapy. Now you’re the helpless one. It goes around and comes around."

"It sure does," I said.

"But I can’t let you off easy," the voice said sadly. "There are other images that you have to face, the 20 or so years in which you were a pretty terrible person. I was there for all of that, too, and we need to see some of those things."

"No, please don’t," I asked as terrible images flickered across the screen.

"Yes, you will," the voice said sternly., and I was humiliated.

"That’s enough," the voice said. "You get the idea.

"You know, you and I have had many good and bad times. Think of all of those tennis matches when you called on me to get you to this or that spot, or to jump in the air to hit an overhead.

"Do you remember those laps around Sloan’s Lake in Denver when your son fought for his life at St. Anthony’s? We’d take laps during those two hours every day when they cleaned him up and we had to leave the room. I remember how we trudged along, me carrying your 200 pounds and you crying.

"On the other hand, there were all of those wonderful mornings after we took your oldest son to school, when you and your younger son, a toddler then, would snuggle up on the floor and eat Oreos and watch movies."

"I remember all of those things," I said, as happy tears rolled down my face.

"Well, I could show you images for days, but you need your rest. Even though he had a robot helping him, the doc had a heck of a time cutting me from your body. Something about the bone being so strong, which, of course, made me feel good.

"But even though I was born with you, I’m no longer a part of you. We’ll never see each other again.

"Here’s hoping that you and your new knee have many more good adventures than bad.

"Don’t forget me. Through good times and bad, we got through them together.

"Goodbye, old friend."

I faded back to sleep.

