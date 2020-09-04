By Sammie George, Bent County Development Foundation Director

Last month’s column was all about the Business Loan Fund (BLF) available to small businesses through Southeast Colorado Economic Development (SECED) that allows business startup and operations to be accomplished with less risk. This month is all about the Small Business Development Center (SBDC).

SBDC is an entity that excels in assisting businesses through all phases of the business cycle. They provide consultation services of any kind, present workshops to train employers as well as entrepreneurs and workforce, and they collaborate on numerous projects that help advance economic development throughout the country. Following is their mission statement listed on their website:

"The Southeast Colorado Small Business Development Center offers business consulting and training that maximizes the economic potential of entrepreneurs within our region. Our mission is to help existing and new businesses grow and prosper. Our goal at the Small Business Development Center is to help emerging and existing entrepreneurs gain control of their business operations. We provide free guidance and counseling in all aspects of funding and developing small business. We strive to help grow and start businesses. While we cannot eliminate risk, we work to minimize it by helping clients write comprehensive business plans, conduct financial forecasts, strategize marketing tactics, apply for funding, and improve operations. Let us help maximize your business potential."

Along with the services listed above, SBDC is a reliable resource for information and federal funding opportunities. During COVID the Southeast Colorado SBDC stepped up and provided relevant and current information regularly to businesses throughout the Lower Arkansas Valley (LAV)- assisting businesses in finding the funding necessary to continue operations. I also regularly relied upon them as a resource for the Bent County Development Foundation (BCDF).

One might ask how SBDC services differ from the services of the BCDF.

There’s actually a lot of commonalities and crossover between the two. I also like to think that there’s a lot of opportunity for collaboration between us. Here’s an example of how economic development and SBDC can work together seamlessly.

I (as an economic developer) am constantly reaching out to and searching for businesses to relocate to, locate, and start up in the area. My office is often (and should be) the first stop for those aspiring to start a business within the communities that I serve. I meet people every day that are in different phases of their business journey, and sometimes I meet entrepreneurs that need a little extra help in developing pieces/parts of their business. This is where SBDC comes in.

Due to strong collaboration, I know what programming is currently available; and I can easily reach out and request a consultation by experts in their fields through SBDC. Once I make the warm handoff to SBDC I stay connected during meetings and through regular communication to make sure that my client receives adequate support, and once those services have been received and the business is either ready to move forward with establishing in my community, or continue operations moving forward there is a warm handoff back to me to ensure regular follow up and communication.

Another way we easily partner is by providing training workshops in the community for multiple entrepreneurs at the same time. As BCDF is the entity regularly hearing about the needs and demands of the community, I’m often the one that recognizes the need for specific trainings; and since SBDC specializes in providing trainings and workshops- I often rely on their resources and capacity to organize and facilitate these events locally.

SBDC also partners with economic developers on projects within communities. A couple current examples of this type of partnership that are directly benefiting Bent County include a Small Business Accelerator Program and a Small Business Incubator. The BCDF received grant funding for through the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) for the Accelerator Program, and we then partnered with SBDC to create curriculum and to facilitate the programming.

The other project is the creation of the Southeast Colorado Small Business Incubator (SBI). One aspect of the SBI will include a facility that provides rentable space at reduced rates to startup businesses to allow them to start and initially grow in a less risky environment for up to five years. While a business is housed within the incubator SBDC will provide business support and consultation services (among other things) for these businesses. After successfully operating within the SBI for up to five years, and when the business is ready to "leave the nest", the BCDF is on the "outside" providing assistance to them in finding conducive local buildings to call home.

There is SO much more to the SBI than just these services- so stay tuned for more information!

Without SBDC many of the necessary resources for business continuity wouldn’t be available, and many of the current projects that have the potential to positively impact our local communities would not be happening.

Tools in an economic developer’s toolbox don’t have to be just programs, they can also include collaboration with separate entities that provide specialized services… and more examples of such collaborations are coming.

As I continue my mini-series of columns over the next few months- my goal is to educate the communities that I serve on the tools that I use. Please don’t hesitate to reach out to me at any point of your entrepreneurial journey- as there are many resources that I’m sure I can connect you with. It’s also important that you understand that my services are free, and that it is my job – but also my pleasure – to assist current and future businesses within Bent County.

Bent County Development Foundation

Office Days: Monday, Tuesday & Thursday

Office Hours: 8am – 6pm

** Please call to set up an appointment **

Phone: 719-456-0452

Website: www.bentcounty.org

Email: sammie.george@bentcounty.org

I look forward to working with you!