The nation is undoubtedly on a threshold of deciding what kind of country we want the United States to be in the future, that is, to be the America of what it was striving to become from its inception in the 1700s to the year of 2015, or, to be the United States of what President Donald Trump has created since before his presidency started.

There was a time in our nation’s history when the country was suffering all the ills of a society in despair, including widespread poverty, joblessness and economic depression.

Then, in 1932, the nation elected Franklin Delano Roosevelt (FDR) in a landside victory over President Herbert Hoover. FDR started reversing the deplorable situation in the U.S. with the cooperation of many people and organizations. It was a troubling time in America and few were feeling good about the health of the nation or how long depression-like conditions would persist.

It took several years to begin to start bringing the country back from widespread poverty.

He appointed a cabinet that remains outstanding by the standards of many administrations.

Through those early years, the economy of the nation was in the hands of a few wealthyAmericans and FDR’s mission was to bring more equity and distribution of resources to all Americans. Even several years later he told the nation, in his Second Inaugural Address (Jan. 20, 1937), "I see one-third of the nation Ill-housed, Ill-clad, Ill-nourished ... The test of our progress is not whether we add more to the abundance of those who have much; it is whether we provide enough for those who have too little."

Roosevelt spoke eloquently of the role of government that, seemingly, keeps drifting away in the "Democracy" of today. FDR stated, "Nearly all of us recognize that as intricacies of human relationships increase — power to stop evil; power to do good.

The essential democracy of our Nation and the safety of our people depend not upon the absence of power, but upon lodging it with those whom the people can change or continue at stated intervals through an honest and free system of elections."

Yet the government of today under President Trump is now ordering to cut back the U.S. Post Office staff, resources, sorting equipment and public use of mail boxes, which are necessary to ensure a fair and honest 2020 "free system of elections."

This is not the way toward a fair election.

In fact, FDR argued, "We have made the exercise of all power more democratic; for we have begun to bring private autocratic powers into their proper subordination to the public’s government. The legend that they were invincible — above and beyond the processes of a democracy — has been shattered. They have been challenged and beaten."

But, under the Trump presidency of today, these autocratic powers have risen their ugly heads. Rather than invest in the prevention of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was initially ignored, denied, and then said "It would go away." It hasn’t gone away and it won’t just "go."

This is too big a country for the COVID-19 to simply go away without national leadership.

Then, he has blatantly obstructed the right of the people to vote by way of an rasy, convenient and efficient method of mail-in voting during the time of the pandemic that he ignored.

There is more. FDR said, "Government is competent when all who compose work as trustees for the whole people. It can make constant progress when it keeps abreast of all the facts. It can obtain justified support and legitimate criticism when the people receive true information of all that government does."

Yet, according to vigilant journalists, President Trump has told lies in the thousands concerning issues of public trust in a wide range of areas, government, commerce, education, public health and the all important national defense. Though it may sound extreme, there is not one area that Trump has been truthful about to the American public in his nearly four years as president.

The spirit of FDR was resilient. During these stressful times, he told the American public, "We will carry on." FDR was moving the country "to abandon our tolerance of the abuse of power by those who betray for profit and elementary decencies of life." In this process, he told the public, "Evil things formerly accepted will not be so easily condoned."

Roosevelt told his audience in every land there are always at work forces that drive men apart and forces that draw men together. "In our personal ambitions we are individualists. But in our seeking for economic and political progress as a nation, we all go up, or else we all go down, as one people."

His vision to maintain a democracy requires a vast amount of patience in dealing with differing methods and a vast amount of humility.

In the statesmanlike closing of his second of four Inaugural addresses, assuming the solemn obligation of leading the American people forward "along the road over which they ave chosen to advance" FDR stated:

"While this duty rests upon me I shall do my utmost to speak their purpose and to do their will, seeking Divine guidance to help us each and every one to give light to them that sit in darkness and to guide our feet into the way of peace (Jan. 20, 1937).

Alvin Rivera, a Puebloan, served in the presidential administrations of Carter and Clinton, and was one of nine Colorado Presidential Electors 2012 for Barack Obama.