In these uncertain times that we are facing due to the COVID-19 virus, attending an online school is much more of a mainstream option than in years past.

Districts have been forced into creating online platforms to deliver education and new online schools are popping up throughout the country.

When considering an online school, it is important to understand that online schools can be very different in their curriculum and instructional methods, and in the wrap-around services and supports that are in place.

The "magic" behind distance learning is two-fold.

First, the online platforms used by teachers and students must be effective and user-friendly. Schoology makes building courses very straightforward. Teachers feel comfortable using a variety of resources, including curriculum they have previously used.

Also, on the student side, Schoology is very user-friendly and can be learned in just a few repetitions. There are various means to get to the same end, so students feel empowered to use the program.

The platforms used are extremely important, but regardless of the platform, there is a need for additional support in online learning. In the process of "beating the online learning curve," students will, inevitably, meet up with technological roadblocks. These vary from just logging on to knowing exactly how to submit assignments or even just checking their progress.

This is where an academic coach comes in to be there for the student to reassure, encourage, and literally coach the student through these roadblocks. Anyone who has used technology knows the frustration when it just does not work for us. It is in these moments of frustration that a GOAL academic coach, or teacher can come alongside a student and help them to keep working, and to resist the temptation to just give up.

Really, an effective academic coach becomes the bridge between the student, the parent, and the technology.

Finally, and perhaps most importantly, is that GOAL employs caring and local coaches, teachers, social-emotional staff, counselors and administrators. The approach is aimed squarely at the "whole child." If a student is battling with life’s struggles, academic work becomes nearly impossible. By addressing the barriers presented in each personal situation, our staff is able to help the student along.

If these obstacles require outside resources, GOAL staff is there to assist in the process. Every staff member is trained in the Flippen model of communication, that is "Capturing Kids’ Hearts." In short, this means relationship first. By getting to know the student first and establishing a level of trust, we can then move on to the academics.

This is exactly what is happening both virtually and in-person at GOAL High School today.

Constance Jones, a former School District 60 superintendent, is the chief executive officer of GOAL.