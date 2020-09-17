Yes! The virus has made our lives difficult, but as the saying goes, "We Are All In This Together". Our community is still strong and caring:

– We continue to get our mail everyday. Food is available for those who need it.

– Our officers, fire fighters, EMT's and dispatchers are on call as needed.

– Our school wants the best it can offer for the protection of our children.

The main reason for writing this article is to address the Senior Center and Meals on Wheels program. Under normal circumstances the Senior Center is used by Seniors to socialize and to eat healthy:

– To play Bingo

– To make puzzles

– To participate in many other types of entertainment

– To eat lunch at the center on Mon. Tues. and Wed.

– For others who are disabled, Meals On Wheels delivers the meals to their door

But, because of this virus, the center itself is closed until further notice. Meals on Wheels continues to deliver with a reduced schedule and a meager volunteer crew.

I delivered meals to the disabled for about 10 years. At that time meals were available Monday - Friday and volunteers were available to deliver one day per week. Of course we did not get paid but we were also allowed a meal for the volunteer and their spouse on the day we delivered. I really enjoyed delivering. It was great to see the joy on their faces when we handed them the meal. Well, I am now in that situation. I can no longer work or cook so I am now receiving Meals On Wheels. I am grateful for the program.

The program depends on your support and in part it relies on those who can contribute for the cost of the meal. The meals are a recommended cost of $3 for those over 60.

Want to put a smile on a Seniors face? Volunteer! It takes only 30-45 min. to deliver! You and your spouse can receive a meal. This program needs volunteers to ensure our community members in need can receive their meals:

• Call Pam Ballez (719) 456-1823 Mon-Wed 8:30 - 12 noon

• or Sage (719) 254-7547

You will make a Senior very happy and healthy. Put a smile on their face and volunteer!

We thank you if you do.

By Frieda J. Alvarez