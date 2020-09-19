A fraction consists of a numerator (the number on the top of a division bar) and a denominator (the number on the bottom). Fractions convert total numbers to relative numbers by dividing the bottom number into the top number.

For example, suppose Krinsky and Henson are both minor league baseball players. Henson, a starting short stop; Krinsky a utility infielder. Who is the better hitter? Henson argues he is better because he had 27 hits during the season, while Krinsky only had 18. Krinsky argues he is better because his average is higher.

Henson total number of "at bats" is 110 while Krinsky’s total is 60. Therefore, Henson’s average is approximately 0.245 and lower than Krinsky’s average of 0.300.

Batting averages are meaningful because times at bat are controlled and most people know that an average of 0.300 is higher than an average of 0.245. I do not care how big the pizza -- somebody who eats 40% eats more than somebody who eats 25%.

Fractional numbers are being discussed relating to the COVID 19 virus. Trump, for example, continues to refer to our low national death-rate. Tragically, the total number of confirmed COVID deaths in the U.S. is about 194,000. The total number of confirmed COVID cases is near 6,500,000.

Therefore, our national death-to-cases-rate (194,000/6,500,000) is approximately 3% and lower than rates of most other countries.

The low death-to-cases percentage that Trump boasts is dependent on the large number of confirmed COVID cases depicted in the denominator. Increases in testing, something that Trump appears to be confused about, will increase the number of COVID cases thereby reducing the death-to-cases fraction.

Less testing, as Trump promotes, will decrease the reported number of cases thereby increasing the reported death-to-cases fraction that he boasts about.

Trump ‘s fraction is misleading, much like total number of hits in baseball. Worldwide, a total of 29,000,000 cases have been reported and at least 922,000 people have succumbed to the disease.

Importantly, the US accounts for 22% of all reported cases and 21% of all reported deaths. Keep in mind that the U.S. only accounts for about 4% of the world’s population and that we are now being compared to Brazil, India, and Russia at the bottom of countries successfully combatting this virus.

Trump muddies the waters, causing distraction, and encouraging non-compliant avoidance behaviors.

He continues to deny the magnitude of the problem. People are habituating to hearing the mantra of wear a mask, maintain social distancing, wash hands frequently, and avoid crowds, especially indoor venues.

People are habituating to hearing about COVID-related deaths. Our national motivation to fight the virus is waning while our economy needs bolstering by low interest money from the feds and national bail outs.

Simply stated if you do not beat the virus the economy will tank.

Having spent a lifetime in athletics, I know that my zone for continued improvement is limited by what I can control, and what I believe. At the macro-level, I understand that the government needs to step up and do what only the government can do, but at the micro-level, I need to step up and do what I can do.

Therefore, I now practice COVID recommended avoidance behaviors. I also realize that I am in this for the long haul and cannot reward myself for self-imposed isolation by de-isolating for an evening of beer-pong and unprotected partying.

We are in a deep hole and nobody is coming to rescue us. While advances in testing help to mitigate the spread, no national plan for implementation is in place. The only way out is by increasing our national resolve to mitigate the spread. Everybody needs to get on the COVID avoidance behavior train so that day by day we can see incidence curves flatten and reverse direction as we crush the virus

In sports, both Henson and Krinsky would be on the same team struggling to improve. Who is the better hitter is not as important as ensuring a winning team?. As a nation, we are a team with an abysmal mid-season record and need to turn things around so that we can live normally.

Pointing the finger at who is to blame is not helpful. We cannot wait until tomorrow because people are continuing to get sick and die.

We can beat the virus if we are willing to toughen up, stay the long course, and be patient as our state and national incidence curves flatten and reverse direction. This is now the only game in town.

Play to win.

Richard Krinsky is an emeritus professor who for 40 plus years divided his time between teaching, research and running a world-class athletic program. He is employed as a statistician and enjoys writing statistical reports. He and his wife Suzanne, who is also an emeritus professor, live in Pueblo West with two cats and a naughty dog.