The scoring run for the Central High School boys basketball lasted so long Saturday afternoon at the Southwest Motors Event Center that it actually turned into a whole half.

After trailing No. 47 seed Durango 23-19 at halftime, the Wildcats outscored the Demons 32-9 in the second half for a 51-32 victory and a spot in the Sweet 16 of the 4A state playoffs.

What turned the tides for Central was the commitment to a full-court press starting in the second half.

“When you only play five or six guys, you can’t go from the get-go with pressing and stuff and we kind of played into their hands (in the first half),” Central coach Brad Ranson said. “(Durango is) a good half-court team, so we decided we needed to pick it up and, man, the guys came through.”

“I told them just keep it close and as soon we get the lead, it’ll turn our way and that’s exactly what happened.”

Durango proved its patience in the first half by often resetting its offense and only attacking when the moment was right, which is a style similar to Central's.

Junior guard Brandon Martin lit a fire under the Demons in the second half by pressuring Durango’s ball-handlers. Whether it was poking the ball out or forcing the Demons into a bad pass, Martin was there for the first punch.

“That changes the game a lot because it gives us more of a tempo on offense,” Brandon Martin said about the defense. “We got a little down (at halftime) because we were down, but four points isn’t anything. We got that and obviously the score showed that we did.”

A 13-2 scoring advantage for Central in the third frame paved the way as they held the Demons off the board for about 12 minutes, beginning after the first minute in the third and ending with a Durango 3-pointer at the 3:09 mark in the fourth.

The Wildcats finished with 17 total steals, six coming from senior Nico Martin, who also had a game-high 16 points.

“They were just tenacious and had a lot of steals,” Ranson said. “We started gelling in the second half, just in time, and we’d rather gel in the second half the first half right?”

Nico showed his toughness by once again fighting through countless double teams, but his tenacity toward the basket opened up easy buckets for sophomore Steven Hemphill.

Hemphill scored all nine of his points in the fourth to help seal the game, most of which came after Nico drew an extra defender to create wide-open looks for Hemphill.

“(Durango) was a lot bigger than us,” Brandon Martin said. “(Hemphill making buckets was) big because when we need shots, he's there to put them in; open shots, he’s there."

Up next, the Wildcats draw undefeated No. 2 seed Longmont on Wednesday.

Brandon Martin and the crew know that one half won’t be enough to pull the upset, but a strong end to the game with Durango gives them confidence.

“Durango started off like gangbusters and they hit some shots early and we just maintained our composure,” Ranson said. “Those kids, they came back and did a great job pressing. We live for another day.”

