It seems like any time Thomas Staines hears "on your mark," he proceeds to set marks for his school, nationally and internationally.

The junior at Colorado State University-Pueblo has taken collegiate indoor and outdoor track and field by storm during his short career.

The notoriety came upon him quickly.

And he's not finished.

A Cheyenne Mountain High School product, Staines came to the Belmont campus with bloodlines. His parents, Gary and Linda, were Olympians, running for England in the 1988 Seoul Summer Olympics — Gary the 5K and Linda the 400.

While Staines is somewhat following in his parent's footsteps, he admits he's his own man with his own personal goals and creating a name for himself.

COMING ACROSS THE POND

Born in Surrey, England, Staines moved with his parents to the United States and Colorado Springs in the late 1990s when he was 5 years old. His parents own the Runners Roost in the city.

Staines grew up playing soccer. In fact, that's all he knew until he reached high school when he joined the track team at Cheyenne Mountain High School.

When did Staines know he was good at running?

"Maybe not until just recently," he said. "I played soccer until my sophomore year in high school. I wasn't really committed to track until the end of my senior year of high school. And then when I came here (to CSU-Pueblo).

"I didn't think I'd be breaking records and running this fast, this early."

MOTIVATION, PROCESS AND DRIVE

CSU-Pueblo track and field coach Matt Morris befriended Staines' parents through their store. He kept an eye on their son and eventually recruited him.

"Thomas wasn't super highly recruited out of high school," Morris said. "We signed him after his junior year and he went on to have a pretty good senior year.

"He was very under the radar, but we liked him a lot and he was a good fit."

Staines had a fairly unproductive freshman year at CSU-Pueblo. While he qualified for nationals in the 800 during both the indoor and outdoor seasons, he failed to make the finals.

"Everyone kind of struggles their freshman year (of college)," Staines said. "School has never been easy for me. There were a lot of distractions. It wasn't a physical thing where I couldn't make the final. It was a mental thing.

"I've gotten way fitter. I focused more on track and how to race."

Missing the finals motivated Staines.

"Indoor my freshman year, I finished 14th. And outdoor I was 12th," he said. "I never wanted to miss a final again."

Morris said Staines returned his sophomore year with a different attitude.

"He kind of got more focused and buckled down," Morris said. "It was the perfect storm where he had talent, was well managed with great resources around him and picked a program that fit him well."

LIFE-CHANGING MOMENT

During a race in Boulder just over a year ago, Staines, then a sophomore, became a household name in track circles in the 800.

"About a little over a year ago, I ran an 800 in Boulder," Staines explained. "We really didn't have a race plan for it. I PR'd (personal record) by 3½ or 4 seconds. I ran the fastest-ever recorded 800 in Colorado.

"Just like that. I haven't looked back."

Staines hadn't run under 1:50 his entire freshman season and the meet in Boulder was his first competitive 800 of the season.

"I just stuck on one dude and out-kicked him," said Staines of the race strategy. "I felt amazing, felt different.

"I saw my time on the clock and I was shocked, honestly. At that point, I was top 20 in the world. I've never been this high in my life.

"I just have that mentality now. It sounds cliche: Whatever you can put your mind to, you can do that. And my times have just gotten faster."

NOTORIETY COMES QUICKLY

Staines consistently has been getting national recognition for his performances.

Just last week, he was named national and conference runner of the week by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association. It marked his third national award of his career and second during the indoor season. He won the honor during the indoor and outdoor seasons last year.

Earlier this year at the New Mexico Collegiate Classic in Albuquerque, N.M., Staines was clocked in the 600m in 1:15.31, setting an all-time British record. It is the fastest time in the world this season.

Staines ran the 800m in 1:46.27 recently to record the NCAA Division II all-conditions record. He ranks third among all college divisions this year and sits seventh in the world. Staines broke his own school record, established at last year's NCAA Indoor Championships. He won the race by nearly three seconds.

Staines won a national indoor title in the 800 last season with a record time of 1:47.23 and added an outdoor championship last May. He ran to a championship meet record of 1:46.56 at the 2018 NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Charlotte, N.C.

A DEFINITE PLAN

Staines has his sights set on another outdoor national title this season and plans on competing in the World Championships this summer in Qater.

Next year, Staines plans to red-shirt, focusing on training for the World Championships and the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

"We're going to try to get a couple more national championships this (spring)," said Staines, who also runs a leg on the ThunderWolves' relay team. "This summer, hopefully I make the Great British team for the World Championships.

"The A standard is 1:45.8. Last year, I ran 1:45.5. I ran it in June and has to be within the same 365 days. It's doable.

"Qualifying for the British trials is near 1:47. If you run the qualifying time at trials, you're in."

The World Championships will be held in late September or early October of this year and the Olympics will be held in July and August of 2020.

MAKING HIS OWN NAME

Staines appreciates what his parents have done, but wants to make his own mark on the sport.

"It's cool they were Olympians and they'll always have that to their names, but it was 30 years ago," Staines said. "That was super long ago. They don't hang on to it and you would never know they were Olympians.

"That's been the main influence they've had on me. Nobody likes the guy who brags about what they've done. I don't hang on to anything. I ran a world best a couple weeks ago. You have to focus on the next thing.

"It's great to win, but I can't live off of one win."

He's driven by competition.

"All I know is, you can't do this and not have fun," Staines said. "I just enjoy competing and want to compete at the highest level I possibly can.

"It's not just one thing. I just like the aspect of competing and the thought of doing it at a high level drives me, too. I want to compete against the best."

