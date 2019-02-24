Four Pack wrestlers

headed to nationals

KEARNEY, Neb. — The No. 8 Colorado State University-Pueblo wrestling team qualified four wrestlers for the national championships and finished fourth with 93 points at the NCAA Division II Super Region VI Championships on Saturday.

Josiah Seaton, No. 2 D'Andre Brumfield, Isaiah Diggs and No. 6 Tarrence Williams secured spots to the NCAA Division II National Championships, set for March 8-9 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Two CSU-Pueblo wrestlers who were ranked nationally did not escape regionals. At 197 pounds, Haszel West entered ranked No. 4 and undefeated at 18-0. He went 2-2 and placed fourth and just missed the national championships.

At 149 pounds, Jasiah Williams was ranked No. 5 nationally and first at the regional, but he re-aggravated a hamstring injury in his second match.

Baseball team salvages

game in series finale

JP Hopkins drove in Easton Adler with a double in the bottom of the seventh inning as CSU-Pueblo salvaged a game in a four-game set with Angelo State on Sunday at Rawlings Field. The Rams won Sunday's opener 8-5. They won three of the four games in the series to move to 10-5 overall.

CSU-Pueblo dropped 4-6 overall and will welcome Minot, S.D., to Rawlings Field on Saturday and Sunday for a three-game nonleague series.

Angelo State had won the first two games of the series 10-4 and 17-9.

Adler reached on an one-out error to set up Hopkins' heroics.

Softball teams falls

in RMAC opener

COLORADO SPRINGS — The CSU-Pueblo softball team opened Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play by losing a pair of games to UC-Colorado Springs 11-3 and 15-5 on Sunday at Mountain Lion Field.

The Mountain Lions improved to 6-8 overall and 2-0 in the conference, while the Pack dropped to 1-5 and 0-2.

The Mountain Lions won the second game in five innings due to the 10-run rule, exploding for nine hits, five of them home runs.

The teams play another conference doubleheader at noon today at Mountain Lion Field.