Patience is a virtue.

JP Hopkins has lived it.

It's early in the collegiate baseball season, but Hopkins has already made a name for himself following a wild ride just to get on the field.

The Colorado State University-Pueblo junior outfielder just received a big award from the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference after going 9-for-14 (.643) in a four-game series against Angelo State University. Four of his hits went for extra bases including three doubles and a triple.

Hopkins, who is a presence with his 6-foot-2, 215-pound frame, currently leads the RMAC with a .571 batting average. His .609 on base percentage ranks second and he's third in the RMAC with a .952 OBP.

Selected as RMAC Hitter of the Week on Tuesday, Hopkins is off to a red-hot start for the ThunderWolves.

But just getting on the field has been a long, drawn out process.

Hopkins arrived at CSU-Pueblo last year from Chino Hills, Calif., after battling through two seasons in junior college at Citrus and Mount San Antonio College.

"It's a great story. He's had an incredible journey to play college baseball," CSU-Pueblo coach Stan Sanchez said. "He ran into academic issues. He had to work through that. A typical college kid who had to take summer classes online to get eligible. That was a grind.

"Then, he went through some leg and arm injuries."

Hopkins explains his plight.

"In high school, we had a really good year my senior year," Hopkins said. "Went to Citrus my freshman year and transferred to Mount Sac. I took a year off in between those two and got here from summer ball.

"It's been an unbelievable experience ever since I got here.

"I was here last year. I had to redshirt because of grades, I was ineligible. I finally got my classroom stuff put together."

Fast forward to late January, as the ThunderWolves were on the cusp of opening the 2019 campaign.

Hopkins became eligible. And healthy.

"I actually tore my labrum last year, too," Hopkins said. "Everything has healed up and it's just been a dream come true to play again."

Sanchez talked about the progress Hopkins has made.

"We put him in the lineup deeper in the seven hole against Pittsburg State," Sanchez said. "He doubled so we moved him up in the middle of the lineup but he struggled there."

Hopkins struggled hitting the curve ball and taking the ball to the opposite field. He returned to the cages and the tee, working on mechanics.

"He worked his tail off and spent a lot of time with his swing," Sanchez said. "He went from hitting in the seven hole to the four hole and now the three hole in our lineup. Now, he gives us some presence."

Hopkins was ecstatic to be back on the field.

"On our bye week I was working on hitting the ball the opposite way. It paid off last week against Angelo," he said.

He didn't know he was leading the league in hitting.

"That's crazy," he said.

Hopkins said the hard work has led to him getting hot.

"I was seeing the ball really well," he said. "I was just looking away and reacting in, nothing more than that."

His coach appreciates his work ethic and his will to work through adversity to get on the field.

"Nobody gave up on him," Sanchez said. "His parents didn't give up on him and he has great family support. And we didn't give up on him and saw his talent.

"It took two years but we finally got him on the field."

While getting into the lineup has been a chore, Hopkins isn't done working. He continues to develop his swing and has put in an equal amount of time defensively in the outfield.

"He's had some issues in the outfield but our outfield (ground) is like a parking lot," Sanchez said. "He's starting to read balls. He'll play some center and right field for us. He's a hard-working player who wants to get better defensively."

