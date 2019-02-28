East High School wrapped up its first team championship in wrestling on Saturday at the Class 4A state tournament and Zion Freeman imposed his dominance against his foes.

The senior put an exclamation point on his prep career as well as the Eagles' title run with a pin at 5 minutes, 40 seconds against Cheyenne Mountain’s Nico Gagliardi in the 195-pound finals.

Freeman was the only Pueblo champion to earn all four victories by pin fall.

His previous three wins went to the first or second period, including his opener, which last just 52 seconds.

Freeman also completed an undefeated season for the Eagles with a 38-0 record this season.

Following the New Year, Freeman won 23 of his final 26 matches by pin, 15 of those came in the first period.

The Colorado State University-Pueblo commit also won his final seven matches by pin.

Freeman was the first of three Eagles to earn a championship at the tournament and helped build upon East’s lead at the tournament.