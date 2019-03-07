It’s amazing what a smile can do.

Just ask Central High School’s girls tennis player Rhyan Gonzales.

The Wildcats lost to Widefield 4-3 but Gonzales won her season opener, No. 3 Singles match 6-1, 6-1 against the Gladiators’ Mariah Boudrieau on Wednesday at Central High School.

“I have to keep my confidence up,” Gonzales said. “You don’t have anyone there telling you ‘It’s OK. Just get the next one. You just have to smile and get the next one and move on.

“If you hold on to the past, then it’s going to keep going on and on. You just have to smile throughout the game.”

The match was rescheduled from Tuesday due to wet courts.

Gonzales’ positive attitude carried her throughout the day and she never trailed in either set as her confidence soared with each hit.

She allowed just two match points and never wavered despite a few tough serves from Boudrieau.

Gonzales showed few flaws in the tilt, but struggled to keep some of Bourdrieau’s serves in play.

“I just need to step back and angle my racquet more,” Gonzales said. “I was going up with it and all of my balls were going out. That got a little frustrating.”

Gonzales, a sophomore, finished 5-3 in the No. 3 slot last season for the Wildcats and hopes to improve her record this year. This was a great way to start.

“I think it’s important to get this win early to get my confidence up,” Gonzales said. “That way I can carry that confidence into the next few matches.”

Gonzales wasn’t the lone underclassman to win in the opener. Freshmen No. 4 doubles Trinity Saenz and Dayna DeYoung tasted their first-ever tennis action, which ended in a 7-5, 6-4 win.

As the match got tighter, the freshmen showed poise and never wilted.

“The only thing I was thinking was, ‘We got this, we can do this’ and we did it,” Saenz said.

DeYoung added: “I knew if I would hit it over the net that Trinity would hit it over the net. Teamwork.”

That’s fitting as the Wildcats senior Mallory Miller stepped up with a teammate out of action.

Miller played singles for the first time in her career to fill in for junior Abigail Gridley, who plays soccer for the Wildcats as well as tennis.

Miller lost her singles debut 2-6, 0-6 but soaked up how to improve her game.

“It was a challenge but I learned a lot from it and I’m ready to come back strong in doubles and go back to state,” Miller said. “I saw I needed to work on my ground strokes and some of my volleys. Overall, it was just a couple of errors that need a couple of tweaks.”

Taya Rosales and Toni Horvat won their matchup at No. 2 doubles 6-4, 6-3. Sonrisa Bustamante lost 0-6, 0-6 at No. 2 singles for the Wildcats. Jessica Castro and Karsyn DeHerrera lost 3-6, 4-6 in their No. 3 doubles match.

No. 1 doubles pair Caroline Catulli and Alicia Lest nearly broke a 3-3 tie to give the Wildcats their first match win since 2017, but fell 5-7, 6-2, 4-6.

Chieftain sports reporter Marcus Hill can be reached by email at mhill@chieftain.com or on Twitter @MarcusLHill.