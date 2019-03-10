Immediately after Kit Carson High School’s Olivia Isenbart left the court Saturday, a smile went across her face as she embraced her coaches.

The Wildcats’ girls basketball team completed an astounding run in Class 1A.

Kit Carson won its 77th consecutive game with a 63-33 victory over No. 7 seed Haxtun in the state title game at Massari Arena.

“We did it,” Isenbart said. “We finally did it. All the hard work, the sweat and the tears in practice. We all came together and accomplished our main goal.”

The Wildcats led wire-to-wire and their 19-9 first quarter cushioned them the remainder of the contest.

Tess Hornug once again displayed her brilliance and court savvy with 13 points in the first half.

She had a shot rim out at the end of the second quarter that would have knotted her with the entire Haxtun team.

But that didn’t matter for the senior. Hornug, nor the rest of the team, don't let egos exist on their squad.

“That’s the most important aspect of our team,” Hornug said. “That’s how we can beat people. We have a solid five and then we have girls who come off the bench who are great. Nobody cares about who scores and we’re even happier when other girls score.”

The Wildcats demonstrated that throughout the game, notably when, on three occasions, McKenzie Smith knocked down jumpers that forced Haxtun to call timeouts.

They high-fived and cheered on each other as they headed to the huddle to relaunch their offensive onslaught.

Hornug once again led the charge as she finished with a game-high 23 points and 11 rebounds to cap her senior campaign.

Hornug began a 16-0 run that lasted more than 6 minutes. During that stretch, Hornug, Mercede Smith, McKenzie Smith and Olivia Isenbart each scored.

For coach Sara Crawford, moments like that punctuated what the team represented.

“We talked about earning everything they got. Well, they earned this,” Crawford said. “Nothing was given to them. We had to earn this. That was a good ball club that we got to step on the court with. I’m proud of the way the girls played.”

Haley Johnson finished with 2 for the Wildcats, Cally Booker-Rady tallied 5, McKenzie Smith added 11 and Mecrede Smith had 6. Allison Gekeler finished with 3 points.

Despite finishing the season with a crown, Crawford said she still won’t let the team focus on the streak.

She did acknowledge it’s an impressive feat, but she also understands the reason they got there is because “we play one game at a time.”

“That’s the only way we can play, we can’t play games ahead,” Crawford said. “We have to focus on what’s in front of us. They love each other and that’s how they played.”

As Hornug returned to the bench after her exit in the fourth quarter, she embraced each of her coaches and showed that passion.

The Wildcats are more than just a team for the players and this season is bigger than a streak or a title. The Wildcats want to be remembered for their dedication.

“I want people to know how hard we worked and what we were as a team,” Hornug said. “We’re not just individual players. We were the Kit Carson Wildcats from 2015 through 2019. We were that solid group that no one could stop. We built that legacy from the ground up and we’re leaving it behind for the younger generation to fill in.”

Chieftain sports reporter Marcus Hill can be reached by email at mhill@chieftain.com or on Twitter @MarcusLHill.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Kit Carson 63, Haxtun 33

Haxtun;9;6;9;9;—;33

Kit Carson;19;13;14;17;—;63

Haxtun — Davis 3, 0-0 7, Brown 1 0-0 2, Schram 1 0-0 2, Coffin 0-2 0, Tori 2 0-0 2, Knode 3 4-6 10, Andersen 1 3-3, Kilgour 1 0-0 3. Totals 12 7-11 33. 3-point goals: Davis, Kilgour. Fouls: 11.

Kit Carson — H. Johnson 1 0-0 2, Gekeler 1 0-0 3, Me. Smith 3 0-0 6, Mc. Smith, 5 0-0 11, Hornug 10 2-2 23, R.Isenbart 1 0-0 3, Booker-Rady 1 0-0 2, O. Isenbart 6 1-4 13. Totals 28 3-6 63. 3-point goals: Gekeler, Mc. Smith, Hornug, R. Isenbart. Fouls: 7.