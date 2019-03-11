CSU-PUEBLO BRIEFS

Men's lacrosse team

improves to 3-0

BELMONT, Calif. — The Colorado State University-Pueblo men's lacrosse team defeated Notre Dame de Namur University 25-10 Sunday afternoon.

The Pack improved to 3-0, its best in program history. The ThunderWolves have averaged 19.3 goals per game, including 23.0 goals per game this weekend.

Taylor Davis recorded his second sock trick in as many days. Davis scored six goals, giving him 12 on the weekend.

Anthony Ferrie handed out five assists. Ferrie netted two goals for seven points.

Jacob Muir won 25-of-31 face offs. Muir snagged a career-high 15 ground balls. Muir also added an assist.

Tommy Vassallo and Skylar Weathers each netted a career-high four goals. Vassallo added an assist. Weathers scored four goals on four shots.

Dante Buck, Isaiah Parker and Tyler Reed each scored two goals. Parker had two assists, while Buck and Reed each dished out an assist apiece.

The Pack will continue its six-game road trip with a three-game journey through Florida starting at 11 a.m. Sunday against Rollins College.

Baseball team drops

finale at Metro State

DENVER — MSU Denver struck early en route to a 13-5 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference baseball victory over CSU-Pueblo on Sunday in the finale of a four-game series.

The Pack had won the first two games of the series before dropping the second two. CSU-Pueblo is now 7-9 overall and 2-2 in the RMAC, while MSU Denver is 8-8 overall and 2-2 in the conference.

The Roadrunners poured across four runs in the first inning and added two more in the third for a 6-0 lead. CSU-Pueblo chopped the lead in half with a three-spot in the fifth but MSU Denver pushed across three runs in the bottom of the inning to regain control at 9-3.

The ThunderWolves went through nine different pitchers in the nine inning game.

CSU-Pueblo plays a nonleague game at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley before returning home for its RMAC home opener with a four-game series against Regis starting Friday at Rawlings Field.

Softball team swept

by Dixie State

The CSU-Pueblo softball team dropped a doubleheader to Dixie State on Sunday at the Rawlings Softball Complex, losing 8-5 and 12-1. It marked a series sweep for Dixie State, who had won the first two games of the four-game series 5-0 and 8-0 on Saturday.

The Pack dropped to 1-13 overall and 0-10 in the conference, its losing streak reaching double digits for the first time since 2004. Dixie State moved to 14-5 overall and 8-4 in the RMAC.

CSU-Pueblo opens a 10-game road trip Saturday and Sunday at New Mexico Highlands in Las Vegas, N.M.

Staff reports